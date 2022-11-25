Get the Lowest Price Ever on These Crest Whitestrips—Plus, Save on Our Top Tested Whitening Kit

Brighten things up with our favorite teeth whitening deals from Crest, SmileDirectClub, and AuraGlow

By
Jaylyn Pruitt
Jaylyn Pruitt
Published on November 25, 2022

Black Friday Teeth Whitening Deals

Amazon / Smile Direct

Whether you're adding teeth whitening to your oral care routine or just looking to boost your smile in time for the holidays, Black Friday is the time to save on teeth whitening deals. Here are some of our favorite teeth whitening deals for Black Friday—including some that we've tested ourselves.

Crest 3D Whitestrips Radiant Express with LED

Crest 3D Whitestrips Radiant Express with LED Accelerator

Amazon
Buy on Amazon

This Crest 3D Whitestrips Radiant Express kit combines the convenience of Crest's popular whitening strips with the power of an LED light—together, they can take your teeth up to 34 shades whiter in 20 days. To get these professional-level results, wear the Whitestrips for an hour each day and follow up with the LED for five minutes.

At 44% off, this is the biggest discount we've seen on this kit.

Normally $80; Now $45

Crest 3D Whitestrips Professional Effects

crest whitestrips professional effects
Amazon
Buy on Amazon

We tested these fan-favorite whitening strips in our lab test of the best teeth whiteners, and our tester noted how well they gripped to teeth and stayed in place, unlike other whitening strips that slip and require constant readjustment. During testing, these strips also whitened our tester's teeth a whopping 12 shades.

Normally $46; Now $30

You can also save big on the rest of Crest's dentist-approved lineup:

Crest 3D Whitestrips Glamorous White (Normally $40; Now $28)

Crest 3D Whitestrips Professional Effects Plus + One Hour Treatment (Normally $50; Now $35)

Crest 3D Whitestrips for Sensitive Teeth (Normally $40; Now $30)

SmileDirectClub Premium Teeth Whitening Kit

SmileDirectClub Premium Holiday Teeth Whitening Kit

SmileDirectClub
Buy on Smiledirectclub.com

When we tested the best teeth whiteners, SmileDirectClub's Premium Teeth Whitening Kit came out on top, brightening our tester's teeth by 10 shades. This special Holiday Edition kit from SmileDirectClub features everything we loved about the original kit along with a bonus touch-up whitening pen. This kit, like the original, features 8 gel pens (which come out to 28 treatments) and a whitening accelerator light. It only takes 10 minutes a day for one week to see professional-level results—plus, they're pain-free.

Normally $75; Now $53

You can also stock up on more teeth whitening deals from SmileDirectClub with 20% off on these products:

The 8 Best Teeth Whitening Kits of 2022, Tested and Reviewed

Snow Black Friday Bundle

Snow Black Friday Teeth Whitening Bundle

Snow
Buy on Trysnow.com

Can't decide which style of teeth whitening you'd like to try? Snow has you covered with its Black Friday Bundle. This limited edition kit includes a wireless teeth whitening LED, an LED whitening electric toothbrush, and the brand's Arctic Frost teeth whitening mouthwash.

Normally $473; Now $331

You can also save 30% on all of the brand's other bundles:

AuraGlow Complete LED Whitening Kit

Best Teeth Whiteners to Tackle Stains
Amazon
Buy on Amazon

Another favorite from our whitening test, AuraGlow's Complete LED Whitening Kit nabbed the best LED category thanks to its quick—and highly effective—results. Just use the LED for 30 minutes a day, and in one week you should see up to a 10 shade difference—or even more, like our tester.

Normally $100; Now $70

You can also save on the brand's whitening pen, which we also named our best pen in testing:

AuraGlow Teeth Whitening Pen (Normally $37; Now $26)

More Teeth Whitening Deals

Teeth whitening kits aren't the only whitening products on sale for Black Friday. You can also save big on more products like toothpastes, mouthwash, and pens.

