The Best Black Friday Deals on Oral B, Fitbit, Bowflex and More that You Can Start Shopping Now

Get huge savings on fitness trackers, HEPA filter vacuums, fitness equipment, air purifiers and more

By Brittany McCoy
Published on November 16, 2022

Black Friday Deals Are Already Available for Your Favorite Health and Wellness Products

Amazon

Early Black Friday Health and Wellness Deals

It’s that magical time of year again when all of our favorite (and often big-ticket!) products go on sale for Black Friday and Cyber Monday. This year, there are huge deals on a variety of health and wellness products, including top-rated and shopper-loved items like Oral B electric toothbrushes, Ultra Bullet blenders and Schwinn at-home exercise bikes

Best of all, you don’t have to camp out in front of a store to get these post-Turkey day sales. In fact, you can get them right now, since the items listed here are already on sale. Don’t wait too long, because many of these deals have limited quantities and may sell out quickly. 

Here are our favorite health and wellness deals that you can start shopping for today.

Initio Sonic Electric Toothbrush kit

Amazon

Best Oral Care Deals

All of the tools and products needed to get a whiter, brighter smile can add up. So Black Friday is a great time to stock up on a Crest 3D Whitestrips and Whitening Toothpaste Bundle or the plaque-fighting Oral B Genius X Toothbrush. There are deals on everything from anti-cavity toothpaste to water flossers. 

Sunny Health & Fitness Magnetic Under Desk and Standing Elliptical

Amazon

Best Fitness Deals

If you were looking to set a fitness-related New Years' resolution this year— you’re in luck. Popular brands and equipment are on sale now, so you can be prepared to crush your goals. Jump on these savings for under-desk elliptical machines, adjustable dumbbells or comfy cross-waist yoga leggings to wear when you’re in motion.

Infrared Red Light Therapy Belt Device

Amazon

Best Pain Management Deals

Everyone has their own preference for how they choose to live with or treat their pain. Whether it's for chronic pain or an isolated injury on the mend, pain management care items can get costly. Shop Black Friday deals to make managing pain or injury recovery less expensive. Items such as pill organizers, massage tools, heel cups for plantar fasciitis, and light therapy devices are all on sale this season.

Ninja Professional Blender

Amazon

Best Home and Kitchen Deals

Kitchen products like high-speed blenders for smoothies and slow cookers for make-ahead healthy meals can help you and your family have a more nutritious diet. While home products like humidifiers and air purifiers can help keep skin and sinuses moist and control allergies.

