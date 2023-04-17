To find the best biker shorts, we interviewed experts to learn what features make the perfect pair. Then we sorted through the most popular options to collect our list of the best biker shorts for a wide range of uses, from maternity to mountain biking.

The best biker shorts won’t ride up, restrict movement, or cause chafing, says Audrey Bowman, a personal trainer and creator of Audrey Bowman Fitness. If you need a pair of biker shorts for a long ride or an intense cycling workout, you’ll also need to look for bonus features like cell phone pockets, sweat-wicking fabric, and extra padding.

Biker shorts might seem pretty straightforward, but there are actually a lot of features to look for when you’re shopping around—especially if you’re planning to wear them on a long bike ride.

Whether you’re planning a long bike ride on the trail or just looking for a cute pair to wear around the house, biker shorts are a comfortable staple to have in your wardrobe.

Best Overall Lululemon Wunder Train High-Rise Short 6" 4.9 Lululemon View On Lululemon Why We Like It: These shorts are amazing at wicking away sweat during intense workouts. It’s Worth Noting: The side pockets aren’t big enough for your phone. Lululemon’s Wunder Train Shorts are our pick for the best overall biker shorts for women. We love that they're designed for training, have a high-rise waist for a flattering fit, are made from fast-drying fabric, and are available in three different lengths. The shorts have a few extra features that make them stand out. The drawstring cord allows you to tighten them to your liking, and the hidden pocket in the waistband has space for your card and keys. The two biggest downsides are the size of the pocket and the lack of padding. The hidden pocket won’t fit a phone, which isn’t convenient for long rides. And although we love these shorts for a variety of workouts, including indoor cycling classes that are less than an hour, if you’re going on a long bike ride, we recommend finding a pair with more butt padding (such as the Pearl Izumi PRO Shorts) or using a bike seat with extra support. Price at time of Publication: $64 Product Details: Size range: 0-20, Length: 4”, 6”, 8”

0-20, Length: 4”, 6”, 8” Material: Lycra

Lycra Features: Sweat-wicking, breathable material; four-way stretch

Best with Extra Padding Pearl Izumi Women's Pro Short Pearl Izumi View On Amazon View On Competitivecyclist.com View On Pearlizumi.com Why We Like It: These biker shorts provide comfort and high-tech fabric to keep you focused during long rides. It’s Worth Noting: The shorts are meant for serious cyclists and are designed with extra padding. Pearl Izumi Women’s Pro biker shorts come in a variety of sizes and patterns and are ideal for long rides. If you’re logging long hours on your bike, you’re going to want extra padding. That’s why biker shorts for serious cyclists usually include a chamois or extra padding in the crotch and butt area. The shorts are made from Italian fabric designed for maximum comfort, with minimal seams. We like that the 8.5-inch inseam provides more coverage and fabric that doesn’t budge when you ride, but the chamois and extra coverage are a bit much for athleisure wear. Price at time of Publication: $185 Product Details: Size Range: XS-2XL

XS-2XL Material: Nylon, polyester, lycra

Nylon, polyester, lycra Features: High-density chamois pad for comfort; wide waistband; reflective details for safety

Best Budget Biker Shorts Old Navy Extra High-Waisted PowerChill Hidden-Pocket Biker Shorts Old Navy View On Gap.com Why We Like It: You get two great-looking pairs of biker shorts for a fabulous price. It’s Worth Noting: These aren't as short as typical biker shorts, and fall around mid-thigh. We like that Old Navy has a “BodEquality” standard for their clothes, which means you’ll pay the same price whether you’re buying XS or 4X size biker shorts. These wallet-friendly biker shorts for women come in a two-pack, including a black pair and another color like blue, pink, or brown. The shorts are breathable but offer the perfect amount of compression for exercise, lounging around the house, or running errands. The extra high waist and 6-inch inseam provide a lot of coverage, so if you prefer shorter shorts or a lower waistband, they probably aren’t for you. Price at time of Publication: $40 Product Details: Size Range: XS-4XL

XS-4XL Material: Cotton, polyester, spandex

Cotton, polyester, spandex Features: Hidden internal pocket for cards and keys; four-way stretch; moisture-wicking fabric

Best Maternity Girlfriend Collective Seamless Maternity Bike Short Girlfriend Collective View On Girlfriend.com Why We Like It: The shorts are soft, lightweight, and made from recycled materials. It’s Worth Noting: They could use more belly support. It’s an age-old question: should maternity bottoms fit over your bump or under it? Even if you normally prefer an over-the-bump fit, if you’re wearing maternity shorts or bottoms in the summer that extra fabric on your belly can feel hot, which is why we recommend these seamless biker shorts from Girlfried Collective. They fit over your bump, but the fabric is lightweight, moisture-wicking, soft, and as seamless as possible. The shorts are also made from recycled fishing nets, making them a sustainable option. We love wearing them during prenatal workouts, on long walks, or under a lightweight maternity shirt or dress on hot days. The stretchy material is quite lightweight, however, so they might not be the best option if you need extra belly support. Price at time of Publication: $58 Product Details: Size Range: XXS-6XL

XXS-6XL Material: Recycled nylon, spandex

Recycled nylon, spandex Features: 7.5-inch inseam for more coverage, four-way stretch, moisture-wicking fabric, UPF 50

Best for Men Sportful GTS SHORT All 4 Cycling View On All4cycling.com Why We Like It: The bib and seat pad are great for road cyclists, especially men. It’s Worth Noting: They are currently only available in black. Many serious cyclists prefer bib shorts for long riding sessions on the road. Bib shorts are basically shorts connected to a “bib”, which looks like a pair of suspenders, so you don’t have a waistband cutting into your midsection during rides. Sarah Sung, an indoor cycling instructor, and avid road cyclist says Sportful bibs are a staple item for many long-distance cyclists due to their quality and comfort. We chose these shorts for men specifically because they also feature a TC Pro seat pad, which offers more support and comfort in the groin area during long training rides. The range of sizes is also a pro, although the one downside is the lack of color options. The shorts are currently only available in black. Price at time of Publication: $150 Product Details: Size Range: S-3XL

S-3XL Material: Polyamide, polyester, elastane

Polyamide, polyester, elastane Features: TC Pro seat pad

Best Mountain Specialized Women's Trail Shorts with Liner Specialized View On Backcountry.com View On Specialized.com Why We Like It: These high-tech shorts could be worn after your bike ride to run errands or have lunch in a restaurant. It’s Worth Noting: They may run small. At first glance, these mountain bike shorts might look like board shorts. That’s because they’re designed to allow cyclists to get up out of the bike seat as they take on trails. The shorts have an 11.5-inch inseam that hits above the knee, so there’s lots of room for riders who prefer to wear knee pads on the trail. The shorts are also super cute, so you can go straight from the trail to the grocery store or coffee shop. Mountain bikers will appreciate the zippered pocket, as well as the waist adjustment tabs that allow you to easily customize the fit without the shorts cutting into your side. A removable liner with a chamois provides extra padding for maximum comfort. The shorts do run a bit small, so be sure to check the sizing chart before you order. Price at time of Publication: $120 Product Details: Size Range: XS-XXL

XS-XXL Material: Polyester/Spandex

Polyester/Spandex Features: Zippered pocket; UPF 50; removable liner

Best with Pockets Athleta Salutation Stash 5 Short Athleta View On Gap.com Why We Like It: These shorts are made with super-soft fabric. It’s Worth Noting: They aren’t the best choice if you want extra coverage. These are some of the most popular shorts on Athleta’s site and for good reason. The buttery-soft biker shorts are great for wicking sweat away from your body during tough workouts or hot yoga sessions. The high-rise waistband is flattering and provides waistline support. And although the shorts provide less coverage than other options on our list, they feature two large side pockets that are big enough to hold your phone and other necessities like gel or snacks. Price at time of Publication: $69 Product Details: Size Range: XXS-3XL

XXS-3XL Material: Nylon/lycra

Nylon/lycra Features: Soft performance fabric; lots of pockets

Best Compression Sweaty Betty Zero Gravity 9" Biker Shorts Sweaty Betty View On REI View On Sweatybetty.com Why We Like It: These flattering bike shorts feature a longer inseam to keep chafing at bay on long runs or rides. It’s Worth Noting: We wish they were available in more colors and lengths. The Sweaty Betty shorts have a high-waist fit for a flattering silhouette, as well as compression technology that makes them great for running, cycling, and workouts. They have an adjustable waistband and the legs won’t shift or move while you exercise. The sweat-wicking fabric dries quickly, and the bum-sculpting design provides a lot of coverage so you won’t have to worry about tugging your shorts down as you run or work out. Although we love the 9” inseam option, it would be great if these shorts were available in different lengths, as well as a few more color options (although the Blue Triangle print is super cute!). Price at time of Publication: $88 Product Details: Size Range: XXS-2XL

XXS-2XL Material: Polyamide, elastane

Polyamide, elastane Features: Side pocket and back zip pocket; sweat-wicking fabric; UPF 40+

Best Sustainable Nike GO Women’s Firm-Support High-Waisted 8” Biker Shorts with Pockets Nike View On Dick's View On Nike.com View On REI Why We Like It: The shorts feature six pockets. It’s Worth Noting: The fit is small, so order a size up. If you like a longer-style bike short that is made with recycled fibers, this high-waisted biker short from Nike might be a good option. We like that the flattering fit has a high, wide adjustable waistband, making the shorts ideal for longer bike rides. The fabric has a good opacity, meaning it’s squat-proof and provides great coverage on your bike or while lifting weights. There are six pockets that are large enough to hold your phone, lip balm, tissues, headphone cases, keys, and cards. These shorts are made with at least 50% recycled materials—in this case, recycled carpets and used fish nets. The seamless leg holes and gentle compression make these shorts comfortable and practical for long days in the saddle. Price at time of Publication: $65 Product Details: Size Range: XXS- 2XL

XXS- 2XL Material: Nylon/ Spandex

Nylon/ Spandex Features: Sweat-wicking technology; compressive fabric