We used our own experience of testing anti-pollution skincare, as well as interviewed two board-certified dermatologists for their tips and the products they recommend to their patients to help fight against environmental aggressors. Then, a dermatologist from our Medical Expert Board reviewed this article for medical accuracy.

Anti-pollution skincare can come in many different forms; there are serums, moisturizers, cleansers, sunscreens, and even tinted moisturizers to keep skin safe and healthy. The key to differentiating an anti-pollution skincare product from other products on the market are the ingredients. You’ll find that antioxidants are the stars in any anti-pollution skincare product.

While we normally associate climate change with negative effects on the environment and our overall health, our skin might not be at the top of our list of concerns after spending too much time in bad air quality or around other pollutants—but skin is actually one of the easiest ways to see pollution’s harmful effects in our own bodies. Whether you live in a highly populated urban city or out in the quiet countryside, pollution can affect your skin anywhere. Thankfully, there are a plethora of great anti-pollution skincare products out there to keep skin safe from the negative effects of airborne pollutants.

Best Overall Glo Skin Beauty C-Shield Anti-Pollution Moisture Tint SPF 30 Amazon View On Amazon View On Dermstore View On Bergdorfgoodman.com Why We Like It Protects skin from damaging free radicals, harmful pollutants, UV rays and blue light. It's Worth Noting This product is only available in 10 shades. We love a great multi-tasker, and this Glo Skin Beauty C-Shield Anti-Pollution Moisture Tint SPF 30 really fits the bill. It’s our favorite anti-pollution skincare product for a few reasons, and Dendy Engelman, MD, FACMS, FAAD, a board certified cosmetic dermatologist and Mohs surgeon at Shafer Clinic in New York City, loves it, too. “The C-Shield Anti-Pollution Moisture Tint SPF 30 from Glo Skin Beauty is a go-to pollutant-fighting sunscreen,” says Dr. Engelman. “This 3-in-1 multi-tasking formula contains vitamins C and E to fight damage from free radicals, in addition to reef-safe broad spectrum SPF 30 protection.” Acting as a daily moisturizer, sunscreen and skin-friendly mineral makeup, this product streamlines skincare and blurs imperfections while providing excellent defense against pollutants and UV rays and blue light. We love that this product does so much for the skin. However, the downsides are that it’s a little bit pricey at $50 per bottle, and the shade range is not very wide—it only comes in 10 shades. Price at time of publication: $50 Product Details: Skin Type: All

Product Type: Tinted moisturizer with SPF

Tinted moisturizer with SPF Size: 1.7 ounces

1.7 ounces Key Ingredients: Vitamin C, vitamin E, SPF, and squalane

Best Budget Humphreys Alcohol-Free Toner Target View On Target View On Walmart Why We Like It The formula contains soothing botanicals like rose and aloe as well as hyaluronic acid. It's Worth Noting Since it also has witch hazel, it’s best to do a patch test before going all-in. There are skincare products out there that help to protect your skin from the damaging effects of pollution. And then there are picks like face washes that can actually remove pollution from your face, too. The Humphreys Alcohol-Free Toner does that. This formula features the highest quality, wild-crop-certified witch hazel. Dr. Engelman loves this toner for her patients. “Not only do these toners remove pollutants and debris from the skin—helping to prevent photoaging—but they also nourish, clarify and soothe the skin, thanks to the addition of botanicals like rose, aloe, grapefruit, cucumber, and more,” she says. We love that this pick is so affordable. Some folks don’t tolerate witch hazel well, so make sure you do a patch test before applying this to your whole face. Price at time of publication: $11 Product Details: Skin Type: Combination

Product Type: Toner

Toner Size: 8 ounces

8 ounces Key Ingredients: Organic witch hazel, hyaluronic acid, rose water, and aloe

Best Anti-Aging ISDIN Isdinceutics Flavo-C Ultraglican Ampoules Amazon View On Amazon View On Isdin.com Why We Like It The individual packaging prevents ingredients from oxidizing. It's Worth Noting This isn’t exactly a budget-friendly pick. Ampoules are one of the most potent forms of skincare because the seal protects an ingredient from oxidizing. This pick from ISDIN is a favorite because it has multiple anti-aging benefits in a little glass ampoule. Although the ISDIN Flavo-C Ultraglican Ampoules are primarily a vitamin C product, the hyaluronic acid in this serum adds to its appeal. Hadley King, MD, a board-certified dermatologist and a clinical instructor of dermatology at the Weill Medical College of Cornell University in New York City, recommends this product to her patients. “The sealed tinted glass ampules protect the vitamin C from exposure to air and light, and the addition of hyaluronic acid and proteoglycans makes the formulation very hydrating,” she explains. “The texture is light and the subtle fragrance is clean and refreshing.” This is an ideal anti-aging product because the antioxidants protect skin from environmental factors and pollutants, while the hyaluronic acid hydrates drier, aging skin. Unfortunately, these ampoules are on the more expensive side at $106 for a pack of 30, which should last you a month. Price at time of publication: $106 Product Details: Skin Type: Dry

Product Type: Serum

Serum Size: Pack of 30 0.06-ounce ampoules

Pack of 30 0.06-ounce ampoules Key Ingredients: Vitamin C, proteoglycans, pre-proteoglycans, and hyaluronic acid

Best Face Cream Charlotte Tilbury Charlotte's Magic Cream Light Charlotte Tilbury View On Charlottetilbury.com Why We Like It This product is top-notch for your skin barrier. It's Worth Noting While this product contains SPF, it’s only SPF 20. Leave it to Charlotte to create a gorgeous face cream that not only hydrates and primes, but also protects skin against aging and environmental factors, too. “This lightweight moisturizer contains humectants like glycerin to hydrate the skin, as well as emollients like sunflower seed oil to support the skin barrier,” explains Dr. King. “Plus, it's rich in antioxidants, including vitamin E.” The Charlotte Tilbury Magic Cream Light also contains additional soothing ingredients as well as anti-aging peptides, and it provides protection from UV radiation (thanks to SPF 20) as well as blue light. Although this cream is marketed as “light,” it still feels a bit heavy and creamier than other lightweight moisturizers on the market. Additionally, it’s pretty expensive at $100 per bottle. Price at time of publication: $100 Product Details: Skin Type: All

Product Type: Cream

Cream Size: 3.4 ounces

3.4 ounces Key Ingredients: Glycerin, vitamin E, and sunflower seed oil

Best Sunscreen Elizabeth Arden Prevage City Smart Broad Spectrum SPF 50 Hydrating Shield Ulta View On Walmart View On Belk.com Why We Like It This product is perfect for folks who live in a big city. It's Worth Noting It’s a tinted formula, but it’s only available in one shade. This sunscreen was made for protecting your skin against pollution—especially in big, bustling urban cities. This pollution- and age-fighting sunscreen offers three levels of protection to prevent and neutralize damage for younger-looking and more resilient skin. Dr. Engelman really loves this product for her city-dwelling patients who are exposed to pollution often. “The Anti-Pollution Shield Technology prevents pollutants from penetrating skin in the first place, while the Anti-Pollution Complex—which contains Idebenone, the most powerful known antioxidant—combats damage from free radicals,” she explains. “Plus, a DNA Enzyme Complex both defends against free radical damage and improves the skin’s ability to repair itself after oxidative stress.” All of these components make the PREVAGE City Smart sunscreen one of her go-to’s to prevent environmental damage to the skin. An upside of this product might be someone else’s downside—the Elizabeth Arden PREVAGE City Smart Broad Spectrum SPF 50 Hydrating Shield is tinted and might not fare well on folks with darker skin tones. Price at time of publication: $72 Product Details: Skin Type: All

Product Type: Cream

Cream Size: 1.3 ounces

1.3 ounces Key Ingredients: Idebenone, DNA Enzyme Complex

Best Hydrating Beekman 1802 Oh! Mega Milk Fermented Barrier Boosting Facial Oil Ulta View On Ulta View On Beekman1802.com Why We Like It The formula is jam-packed with ingredients your skin loves. It's Worth Noting This product smells a little funky because it’s fermented. If you’ve never tried goat milk skincare, consider opting for this hydrating treat from Beekman 1802. This facial oil features goat milk and fermented oils to deeply hydrate your face while protecting from pollution, too. “This facial oil is not only rich in omega fatty acids to support the skin barrier, but it’s also rich in antioxidants from vitamin C, vitamin E, and niacinamide,” explains Dr. King. “I love that it has a number of botanical oils including coconut oil, sunflower seed oil, jojoba seed oil, argan kernel oil and olive oil.” If you’re someone who is really acne-prone or sensitive to oils, you might want to steer clear of this pick. Additionally, because this contains fermented ingredients, it has a rather strange smell. Price at time of publication: $54 Product Details: Skin Type: Dry, normal

Product Type: Facial oil

Facial oil Size: 0.9 ounces

0.9 ounces Key Ingredients: Fermented plant oils, goat milk, niacinamide, and vitamin C

Best for Eczema Beauty Pie Superdrops Brightening Niacinamide 10% Beauty Pie View On Beautypie.com Why We Like It The pollution-fighting formula also contains niacinamide to help with soothing. It's Worth Noting At $75 a bottle, this product is definitely a splurge. Niacinamide is well-known for its soothing properties, and can help reduce redness causes from eczema. Dr. King recommends this pick from Beauty Pie to help protect skin against pollutants and environmental factors. “Beauty Pie Superdrops Brightening Niacinamide 10% contains antioxidants to help protect the skin from damage from free radicals, as well as 10% niacinamide,” she explains. We love that the niacinamide helps to strengthen the skin barrier, which can be a big issue for folks with eczema. One of the downsides of this product is that it costs $75 per bottle, which is a bit expensive. Additionally, it’s not widely available—you can only really find it on Beauty Pie’s website. Price at time of publication: $75 Product Details: Skin Type: All

Product Type: Serum

Serum Size: 1.01 ounces

1.01 ounces Key Ingredients: Niacinamide, antioxidants

Best Organic Osea Atmosphere Protection Cream Bluemercury View On Amazon View On Nordstrom View On Ulta Why We Like It It’s a hydrating, soothing, and protective moisturizer. It's Worth Noting May not be suitable for oily skin. Seaweed is the superhero ingredient in this moisturizer from Osea. It works to soothe and hydrate the skin while supporting your skin barrier, too. An ingredient called elfdock is what helps to protect your skin from environmental pollutants and stressors in this formula. With the help of niacinamide and shea butter, you have yourself a gorgeous moisturizer that soaks into the skin and absorbs quickly, too. Some might find this formula to be a bit greasy. We recommend it more for dry skin types than for oilier skin, as it might make oily skin worse. Price at time of publication: $54 Product Details: Skin Type: Dry, normal

Product Type: Moisturizer

Moisturizer Size: 2 ounces

2 ounces Key Ingredients: Seaweed marine blend, niacinamide, and shea butter

Best for Hyperpigmentation Bliss Bright Idea Vitamin C + Tri-Peptide Collagen Protecting & Brightening Serum 4.5 Target View On Amazon View On Target View On Walgreens Why We Like It It works wonders for hyperpigmentation. It's Worth Noting Since it contains licorice root extract, it’s probably necessary to patch test. Vitamin C is a hero ingredient when it comes to targeting hyperpigmentation. This pick from Bliss features a plethora of ingredients to brighten skin and prevent discoloration. Dr. Engelman loves this over-the-counter formula for her patients with hyperpigmentation. “The Bliss Bright Idea Vitamin C + Tri-Peptide Collagen Protecting & Brightening Serum blends clinical-grade vitamin C (the most effective and least irritating type), tri-peptide, and glycerin to powerfully protect the skin from free radical damage while hydrating,” says Dr. Engelman. We love that this option comes at an affordable price ($28 per bottle) and contains antioxidant-rich licorice root extract. Some folks might find this product a little bit drying or irritating—always do a patch test before applying it to your skin. Price at time of publication: $28 Product Details: Skin Type: Dry

Product Type: Serum

Serum Size: 1 ounce

1 ounce Key Ingredients: Vitamin C, tri-peptide, and glycerin