What to Buy Healthy Home & Appliances The 8 Best Air Fryers of 2023, Tested and Reviewed The Ninja 4-Quart Air Fryer is our favorite for its straightforward features. By Caroline Thomason Caroline Thomason Instagram Website Caroline is a Registered Dietitian, wellness writer for top-tier media outlets, and a diabetes educator. She has been a dietitian for five years, worked with thousands of clients, and partners with wellness brands as a media expert. health's editorial guidelines Updated on March 9, 2023 Share Tweet Pin Email In This Article Expand Jump to a Section Our top picks Reviews Our Testing Process What to Know More to Consider FAQ Who We Are We independently research, test, review, and recommend the best products—learn more about our process. If you buy something through our links, we may earn a commission. Health / Kristin Kempa Air fryers have become a hot commodity, and for good reason. They take up less space and cook food to a delicious crisp in less time than conventional ovens. Plus, they're easy to use for meal prepping to save you time in the long run. Editors’ Note The Consumer Product Safety Commission issued a recall on two million COSORI air fryers on February 23, 2023. The COSORI air fryers we’ve recommended here are not a part of the recall. But with so many options on the market, it can be hard to pick just the right one—which is why we put some of the top air fryers to the test. We performed two rounds of testing and evaluated the products based on ease of use, cleaning, value, design, and performance. We tested frozen and fresh french fries, Brussels sprouts, and chicken wings in the first round. In the second round, we tested biscuit bites, brown sugar-roasted apples, and coconut shrimp. Sara Kashlan, RD, CEDS, an intuitive eating dietitian shares what to consider when purchasing an air fryer: “There are two types of standard air fryers—those with baskets and those with mesh trays. When shopping for an air fryer, it’s worth looking into one with advanced features, like baking, steaming, broiling, or slow cooking so that the appliance that’s taking up precious kitchen counter space can be versatile. Finding one that has flexibility in setting the temperature and time as well as ease of cleaning can be advantageous.” When looking for the right air fryer, you’ll also want to consider any additional features like smartphone capabilities, its total capacity and size, and your budget. We took all of these factors into consideration when testing the best air fryers on the market, so we could narrow down a list to suit your individual needs. Our Top Picks Best Overall: Ninja 4-Quart Air Fryer at Amazon Jump to Review Best Budget: Dash Compact Air Fryer at Amazon Jump to Review Best Quiet: Cosori 5-Quart Air Fryer at Amazon Jump to Review Best Small: Elite Gourmet EAF2612D Personal 2.1Quart Programmable Air Fryer at Amazon Jump to Review Best Medium: Cosori 5.8-Quart Pro Gen 2 Air Fryer at Amazon Jump to Review Best Large: Instant Pot Vortex Pro Air Fryer at Amazon Jump to Review Best Smart: Cosori 6.8-Quart Dual Blaze Air Fryer at Amazon Jump to Review Best Quick: Cosori Lite 4 Quart Smart Air Fryer at Amazon Jump to Review Best Overall Ninja 4-Quart Air Fryer 4.6 Amazon View On Amazon View On Walmart View On Brandsmartusa.com Why We Like It: This air fryer is straightforward in every way—from its user guide to the disassembling and reassembling process for cleaning. It’s Worth Noting: It doesn't have a ton of bells and whistles like other options on this list. Whether you're new to air frying or you're a seasoned fryer, this model by Ninja is perfect for any user because it's straightforward to use, cooks food evenly, and is easy to clean. And with its 4-quart capacity, it's medium-sized, meaning can hold a good amount of food without taking up massive amounts of counter space.The overall performance of this Ninja air fryer is what sold us at the end of the day. The Brussels sprouts, french fries, and wings we made in it were perfectly crisp and fully cooked through. When we tested this air fryer, we were pleasantly surprised at how easy it was to shake the food with the basket handle (which never got hot so our hands were safe). Though it seems like a small feature, the handle made it easy to get all of the french fries fully cooked. While this model doesn't have a lot of additional features, we love that about it. Its simple display makes it straightforward to use as soon as you take it out of the box. Plus, it still comes with multiple functionalities like roast, dehydrate, and reheat. To top it off, cleaning is a breeze with its nonstick coating. Price at time of publication: $130 Product Details: Preheat Setting: NoneCapacity and Size: 4 quartsCleaning: The crisper plate and tray are dishwasher-safeDisplay: Digital Best Budget Dash 2-Quart Compact Air Fryer 4.6 Amazon View On Amazon View On Belk.com View On Macy's Why We Like It: This product is half the average price of an air fryer. It’s Worth Noting: It's a bit noisy. If you're not sure an air fryer is right for you, this option is less than half the cost of others on the market, making it a great choice for anyone who doesn't want to invest in an expensive model just yet. We also love this budget-friendly air fryer for folks who live alone or only cook in small batches as it doesn't take up much counter space and gets the job done without breaking the bank. Considering the cost of the Dash Compact Air Fryer, we were delighted at its cooking performance. Our fries, Brussels sprouts, and wings were fully cooked. However, we did feel like just one minute longer and they all would have been overcooked. For that reason, we recommend setting the timer for a shorter amount of time than you'd usually choose and then adding a couple of additional minutes in the end if necessary. Overall, we noticed this air fryer is fairly quiet while it cooks, but the fan is definitely louder than other models. The timer also dings loudly, which some users may find irritating. But that seems like a small sacrifice to make when considering price and performance. Price at time of publication: $50 Product Details: Preheat Setting: NoneCapacity and Size: 2 quartsCleaning: The basket and basket insert are dishwasher-safeDisplay: Not digital Best Quiet Cosori Pro LE 5-Quart Air Fryer 4.7 Amazon View On Amazon View On Walmart Why We Like It: You can hardly hear the fan whirring. It’s Worth Noting: This air fryer doesn’t get foods quite as crispy as we'd like. If you're sensitive to sound or live in an echoey space where a whooshing fan sounds like a tornado, the noise level of your air fryer may be particularly important. One of our favorite features of the Cosori 9-in-1 Air Fryer is its near-silent operation. During testing, we found that you can barely hear the fan while cooking. When also loved that this air fryer has preset options for different categories of food so you can cook your meals with a single button push. If presets aren't your thing, however, we noticed it takes a bit of trial and error to find the right time and temperature to get food cooked to the perfect level of crispness. It's also worth noting that this air fryer should only be used by people who are looking for a medium-capacity model. We noticed that if you put too much food in the basket, it's pretty hard to get everything crisp. Price at time of publication: $99 Product Details: Preheat Setting: Has a cycle that ranges from 2 – 4 minutesCapacity and Size: 5 quartsCleaning: The nonstick basket and crisper plate are dishwasher-safe Display: Digital Best Small Elite Gourmet EAF2612D Personal 2.1Quart Programmable Air Fryer 4.3 Amazon View On Amazon View On Macy's Why We Like It: This air fryer is perfect for small, compact spaces. It’s Worth Noting: If you have more than just yourself to feed, you may feel frustrated cooking with multiple batches. The Elite Gourmet Personal air fryer is our pick for the best small option because it's compact enough for small spaces like a college dorm room while still producing well-cooked food. “I think an air fryer is great for college kids or young adults or people who are single as it fries food quicker than a conventional oven and is quite small in size," says Dietitian Moushumi Mukherjee, RD. Because it's pretty small, we weren't surprised when it lacked a few features that the bigger models boast. For example, it doesn't differentiate in cooking styles such as roasting and reheating. However, it does have a solid range of temperatures (180º– 400ºF) that can be adjusted in 10º increments. Since the interior is so small, the cleaning process is pretty simple. However, you’ll have to use hot water and a sponge to clean it inside as the basket isn’t dishwasher-safe. But the fact that this model is silent, cooks well, and fits in even the smallest spaces outweighs any cons in our eyes. Price at time of publication: $53 Product Details: Preheat Setting: None (but it's recommended to preheat manually for 3 minutes before adding food) Capacity and Size: 2.1 quartsCleaning: The crisper plate, basket, and exterior are all hand-washable with soap and waterDisplay: Digital Best Medium Cosori 5.8-Quart Pro Gen 2 Air Fryer 4.5 Amazon View On Amazon Why We Like It: It holds a good amount of food without taking up a large amount of counter space. It’s Worth Noting: We recommend reading the user manual because it's easy to understand and this air fryer's display symbols can be confusing without it. With nearly six quarts of space, this air fryer provides a happy medium for anyone who is looking to cook for more than one but also doesn't have a ton of counter space to give up. This model also offers preset options for specific food groups (like certain types of meats and vegetables), which makes cooking faster and easier than over. And while we think it might take some time to figure out how to achieve super crispy results, the fact that this model is able to handle delicate foods feels like a value add. When we tested this air fryer, we were especially pleased with the results of our chicken wings. They came out fully cooked, browned, and tasty without being close to overdone. However, we did notice vegetables were a little harder to get crispy at times. But we don't think that's anything a little practice can't solve. Price at time of publication: $120 Product Details: Preheat Setting: Has a cycle that varies in length depending on the temperature required Capacity and Size: 5.8 quartCleaning: The basket is dishwasher-safe Display: Digital Best Large Instant Pot Vortex Pro 9-in-1 Air Fryer 4.6 Amazon View On Amazon View On Walmart View On Belk.com Why We Like It: You can feed the whole family in one batch of cooking. It’s Worth Noting: It's pretty powerful, so be careful not to overcook your food. You can feed your whole family with this model which includes a whopping 10-quart basket. This air fryer comes with ample space and a couple of cooking racks, making it ideal for anyone who has multiple people to feed or loves to meal prep multiple nights' worth of food in one fell swoop. We love that the price is comparable to smaller brand models, so we figure—why not splurge a little extra and go for the 10-quart model? Especially when it's incredibly sturdy and built to last, which will save money in the long run. It's worth noting that we found it a little too easy to overcook food if we overestimated the time needed. However, we think that's something a little bit of practice could easily resolve. Price at time of publication: $170 Product Details: Preheat Setting: Has cycles that are automatically set based on the type of foodCapacity and Size: 10 quartCleaning: The drip pan, cooking trays, rotisserie basket, spit, and forks are all dishwasher-safe.Display: Digital touchscreen Best Smart Cosori 6.8-Quart Dual Blaze Air Fryer 4.5 Amazon View On Amazon Why We Like It: This model comes with the ability to connect to an app on your phone. It’s Worth Noting: If you’re on a budget, this may not be the air fryer for you. If you love smart features on your kitchen appliances, this air fryer is for you. This is a moderately sized air fryer with a 6.8-quart basket. The model comes equipped with smart capabilities including connecting to an app on your phone. During our testing, we found it was very easy to disassemble, clean, and reassemble since it only has two parts and they're both machine-washable. We also found that it cooked food very evenly, but it was easy to overcook things, so be careful when estimating your timings. Overall we think this is an awesome option for anyone who is willing to spend a little extra time setting up its smart features and learning how to adjust it to their liking. However, we don't recommend this model if you're short on money, time, or counter space. Price at time of publication: $180 Product Details: Preheat Setting: NoneCapacity and Size: 6.8 quartCleaning: Both the basket and crisper are dishwasher-safeDisplay: Digital Best Quick Cosori Lite 4 Quart Smart Air Fryer 4.4 Amazon View On Amazon Why We Like It: This air fryer is efficient in cook time and easy to clean in the dishwasher. It’s Worth Noting: Although mid-sized, this air fryer isn't super roomy inside and may require more than one batch if you're cooking for multiple people. If the aim of your game is to save time, this air fryer is right up your alley. During testing, we found it cooked food faster than we expected every time. While that means you can cook efficiently once you get the hang of the timings, it also means you may overcook a few things during your first few tries with this air fryer. With only two parts, this model is easy to clean and saves you time even when you're finished cooking. But, one important potential drawback we noted was that, although the basket provides a full 4 quarts, the inside of the basket isn't all that roomy. If you're hoping to cook a lot in a single batch, opt for a larger option on this list. Price at time of publication: $100 Product Details: Preheat Setting: Has a preheat cycle that beeps three times when doneCapacity and Size: 4 quartCleaning: Both the basket and crisper are dishwasher-safeDisplay: Digital Our Testing Process To test the best air fryers on the market, we personally cooked different types of food in each air fryer to ensure performance was up to our standards. We tested frozen and fresh french fries, Brussels sprouts, and chicken wings in our first round of testing. Then we tested biscuit bites, brown sugar-roasted apples, and coconut shrimp and noted whether or not the foods were crispy, fully cooked, and browned or not. We also evaluated each model's ease of use, cleaning, value, and design during each cook. What to Know About Air Fryers How Air Fryers Work “An air fryer is essentially a mini convection oven, which means it can be used by anyone, whether or not ‘fried food’ is specifically desired,” explains Kristi Ruth RD, CNSC, LDN. “I suggest buying one that serves multiple functions like toasting, baking, and air frying. The air fry feature can be used to cook everything from frozen waffles to roasting salmon, or veggies.” Air Fryer Features Air fryers come in different models and designs, and each may feature different capabilities. The classic air fryer model has a “drawer” which contains a basket that sits on a heating plate. Alternatively, some air fryers are designed to mimic ovens in style and have a pull-down door and trays that slide in like a conventional oven. While some air fryers are quite basic in cooking methods, more advanced models provide multiple styles of cooking such as roast, reheat, dehydrate, bake, and more. Smart capable air fryers are able to connect to an app on your phone. If you are hearing impaired, enjoy tech integration in your kitchen, or simply want all the bells and whistles, these models might be the best for you. Capacity and Size of Air Fryers The models we tested and reviewed range from 2 to 10-quart capacities. Your cooking space, personal cooking preferences, and the number of people you’re serving will all need to be considered when deciding what size is best for you. Most air fryers hold anywhere from 2 to 6 quarts, however, there are many extra-large options that hold up to 13 quarts. How Much You Can Expect to Pay for an Air Fryer Air fryers can easily range from more affordable to higher tier. The cost of the air fryers we reviewed ranges from $50 to $180. There are outliers on the market, but most air fryers fall within this range. Depending on the features and capacity that are important to you, your cost will change accordingly. More Air Fryers to Consider Philips Premium Airfryer XXL: While this air fryer has been named “best overall“ in other publications, our testing didn't lead us to believe that's a well-deserved title. Due to its exorbitant price, lack of convenient cleaning options, and inability to achieve a consistent crispy texture, we decided it wasn't worth including on our list. Beautiful 6 Quart Touchscreen Air Fryer by Drew Barrymore: While this air fryer is beautiful in design, we didn't think it offered a lot more than that and we found the screen hard to use. Air Whirl Crisper: We burnt our arm on the top of this product while testing, so it's a solid "no" from us. Frequently Asked Questions Is air-fried food healthy? We spoke to experts with a few important notes on air fryers for health. From a calorie and nutrition standpoint, Theresa Saltsgaver, MS, RDN, LDN tells us air fried foods are the healthier choice. “Air-fried foods are lower in total fat and calories compared to traditional deep-fried foods. Americans tend to include excessive amounts of fried foods in their diet,” she says. “Preparing foods in an air fryer can help prevent lifestyle-related health issues such as obesity, type 2 diabetes, and heart disease.”Christina Badaracco, MPH, RDN, LDN, offers a different perspective that many may not have considered. “My top concerns related to air fryers are their materials. The external structure is typically made of primarily plastic. Therefore, people who are trying to reduce their carbon footprints may be concerned about purchasing and disposing of a new air fryer. Also, some inserts are made of silicon, but some evidence suggests heating silicone to the highest temperatures in an air fryer can release harmful chemicals into the cooked food. Similarly, the nonstick linings in some air fryers may release harmful chemicals, known as PFAS, when scratched and/or exposed to very high heat. To be safe, consider buying air fryers with components made of stainless steel or glass and avoid non-stick coatings other than ceramic.” Is it worth getting an air fryer? “It can be worth getting an air fryer if you’re cooking for one or two people, don’t already have a convection oven, and have extra space for another small appliance. It can also be worth getting an air fryer if you don’t have a convection oven or microwave and have room to store a small appliance,” says Bri Bell, RD, of Frugal Minimalist Kitchen. “Even though they’re called “small” appliances, they still can take up quite a bit of cupboard space. Always consider where you will put something before you bring it into your home to avoid intentionally cluttering your home.”On another note, if you live in a warm climate that is too hot to use the oven for part of the year, Anne Danahy, RD, offers her perspective: “I highly recommend them for empty nesters, anyone cooking for one or two, or anyone who lives in a hot climate where it's too hot to turn on the oven for several months of the year. I love mine because it makes it so easy to cook fish and roast vegetables in minutes, even when it's 110+ and too hot to turn on an oven or grill. I also love the way they caramelize vegetables in minutes. I find I eat more vegetables when I cook them in the air fryer.” What are the disadvantages of air fryers? If you're cooking for a family you might find air fryers too small. Nicole Stefanow, MS RDN, agrees. She says, “When it comes to buying healthy kitchen appliances, it all comes down to the ratio of counter real estate to usage. Although air fryers may be a great everyday appliance for individuals and small families, they may not be as frequently used by larger families due to their limited basket size. If you overstuff the basket for quantity, you get less quality. The food does not get crispy, which let’s be honest, is the main reason we all love a good air fryer.”Elysia Cartlidge, MAN, RD, Founder of Haute & Healthy Living explains that it is important to know the limits of an air fryer. “Foods with a saucy base such as a bolognese sauce, stew, or chili are not the best option for an air fryer since the liquids can splatter when the hot air circulates inside the air fryer. This can not only cause a mess, but can also be dangerous as well,” Cartilidge explains. Who We Are Caroline Thomason is a Registered Dietitian and nutrition expert. She has a complex understanding of air fryers and what consumers are looking for from speaking to dietitians, patients, and operating air fryers herself. Was this page helpful? Thanks for your feedback! Tell us why! Other Submit Sources Health.com uses only high-quality sources, including peer-reviewed studies, to support the facts within our articles. Read our editorial process to learn more about how we fact-check and keep our content accurate, reliable, and trustworthy. Loria K. You can’t always trust claims on ‘non-toxic’ cookware. Consumer Reports.