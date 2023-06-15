One of Our Top Picks for Best Cooling Sheets Just Went on Major Sale

Thousands of people are raving that these "phenomenal" sheets are a "life-saver" in the hot summer months.

Published on June 15, 2023

Amazon Bedsure Cooling Sheets Set

Health / Jaclyn Mastropasqua

It’s officially summer and that means lots of hot nights of sleep ahead. Whether you just run hot during the warmer months, don’t have air conditioning, or are experiencing hormonal fluctuations or other medical conditions that may cause night sweats, cooling sheets can often provide much-needed relief from endless tossing and turning.

Luckily, one of our editor-tested top picks for Best Cooling Sheets of 2023, the Bedsure Cooling Sheet Set, just went on major sale at Amazon—with some sets discounted over 50 percent.

To buy: Bedsure Cooling Sheets Set, King from $51 (was $105); amazon.com 

The 250-thread count sheets come in sizes Twin, Twin XL, Queen, King, and California King with 16 different colors to choose from, and are made of a super soft viscose from bamboo rayon fiber that helps bodies stay cool thanks to its natural moisture-wicking and thermoregulation properties. Each set includes two pillowcases, a fitted and a flat sheet. The fitted sheet will work with mattresses up to 16 inches deep and includes an elastic band to keep it in place, while the pillowcases have an envelope closure to ensure they don’t slip off in the middle of the night. 

With over 35,000 five-star ratings from Amazon reviewers, it’s clear these sheets have provided thousands of people with hot sleep relief. A reviewer who suffers from night sweats and was “always feeling hot” praised the Bedsure Cooling Sheet as “the perfect remedy.” Another shopper revealed they were “sweating all night and miserable” and now, after using these sheets, sometimes “wake up in the middle of the night feeling cold.” They’re a “life-saver,” they raved. 

One shopper explained that they’re constantly buying new sheet sets because even the sheets advertised for “cooling” never live up to their promise—until these. “Best I have come across so far,” they gushed. “They don’t hold stains and dry quickly. Very smooth and cooling.” 

Our own editor who tested these sheets, gave them high marks for its “long-standing chill factor” and for how super soft they are—something many other reviewers raved about. “These sheets are like butter,” praised one. “If I could do 10 stars I would,” wrote another Amazon shopper who dubbed these their “absolute favorite” sheets. “The softest, smoothest, cooling sheets I’ve ever owned.”

The 15 Best Workout Leggings of 2023