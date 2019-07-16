The Most Popular Silk Pillowcase on Amazon Will Fight Wrinkles and Frizz While You Sleep

You’ve probably heard the buzz around silk pillowcases by now, but if you’re wondering if it’s worth the price tag, we’re here to tell you that it definitely is—especially when it’s only $19, like this luxe Zimasilk Mulberry Silk Pillowcase ($19; amazon.com).

Many swear by the beauty benefits of silk pillowcases—such as preventing wrinkles and signs of aging on the skin and keeping hair smooth and knot-free overnight—and dermatologists have even weighed in on the advantages of making the switch to silk from other materials. Debra Jaliman, MD, a New York City-based dermatologist, told Health in a past interview that cotton or polyester pillowcases can deplete moisture from your skin and hair overnight, leaving you feeling extra-dry in the morning. She recommends opting for a silk pillowcase instead, because your skin simply “slides on the pillowcase” and it can even help slow signs of aging.

You may be hesitant to hop on the silk pillowcase bandwagon because of the luxury price tag on some silk or satin options—but believe it or not, investing in these skincare saviors doesn’t have to be expensive. Case in point: Right now, you can snag the already-affordable Zimasilk Silk Pillowcase on Amazon for even less. It’s normally just $22, and with the 10% off coupon saving today only for Amazon Prime Day, it comes to just $19.

Zimasilk 100% Mulberry Silk Pilllowcase ($19, was $22)

But don’t assume the modest price tag makes the quality of this customer-loved pillowcase any less. The Zimasilk holds the number one best-selling spot across all pillowcases on Amazon, which includes pages and pages of options. Plus, along with being an Amazon’s Choice product, the Zimasilk boasts nearly 2,000 perfect five-star reviews from customers who rave over how soft and comfortable it is, and how much it helps their skin and hair.

One reviewer called it “one of the best hair and skin investments” and another said it’s “an absolute steal.”

“Absolutely amazing! Frankly I'm shocked that this pillowcase is as cheap as it is. I recently looked into getting silk pillowcases as I heard it's better for both your hair and face (the cotton pillowcase I used previously could be harsh on my hair and face as I tossed and turned during the night),” the reviewer wrote. “ It arrived quickly and I was pleasantly surprised by how high quality the pillowcase is, considering I paid very little for it. It washed very easily and didn't snag at all. It looks very expensive and luxurious! I put it on my pillow and I've noticed an immediate difference in my hair when I woke up the next morning. It's so comfortable to sleep on as well—the silk is very cooling, which I love. I HIGHLY recommend this pillowcase.”

Along with the anti-aging and beauty benefits, the Zimasilk’s super soft and breathable fabric is so comfortable that you’ll have no trouble getting a great night’s sleep. The pillowcase is also customizable—you can choose between nearly 30 colors and 6 different sizes, including a throw pillow, standard, queen, king, and body pillow.

If you’ve been considering making the switch to a silk option, there’s no better time to take the plunge than today, when you can get it for even less. But remember that Amazon Prime Day ends tonight, and so does this sale price—don’t wait, and treat yourself to this little luxury you can enjoy every night.

