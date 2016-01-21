You've Probably Never Used Your Flat Iron Like This Before

Once you introduce a flat iron into your hair repertoire it quickly becomes your daily go-to tool. But Nicci Welsh, a genius hairstylist out of Denmark, released a tutorial that's going to make you look at your iron in a whole new way. Welsh is making what she calls "Scandi Waves" happen and they're gorgeous. Think soft, natural waves—you know, the kind that you're always trying to achieve with varying results.

So what's her magic trick? Welsh forms sections of her locks into S shapes, then taps her flat iron over the S to provide the heat to set it. Next, she alternates her S shapes all the way down the length of her stands.

It's pretty awesome and certainly a technique we've never seen before. We can't wait to give it a try.

This article originally appeared on MIMIchatter.com.