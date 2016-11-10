5 Anti-Aging Tips for Younger-Looking Hands

You’ve probably heard it time and time again: Your hands start to age before any other part of the body. Why exactly? It all boils down to the fact we simply don’t offer our hands the same level of TLC that we give the rest of our bodies. That includes everything from not lathering you hands with sunscreen on the daily to forgetting to include anti-aging hand creams. As a result, all that sun exposure and wear and tear from your daily tasks can cause spots, wrinkles, and discolored nails. But thankfully, just like avoiding certain habits and maintaining healthy lifestyle practices can fight the overall appearance of aging, there’s plenty of ways to prevent and even reverse the signs of aging hands, specifically. Watch this video to learn some of the top ways to make your hands look young again.

RELATED: The Secrets to Younger-Looking Hands

Don’t have time to watch? Here’s the full transcript:

Fight sun spots with sunscreen: Choose an SPF 30 or higher to defend against infrared radiation. Reapply a dime-sized drop several times a day.

Prevent wrinkles with retinol: You can use a facial retinol on your hands too. Apply a pea-sized dab at bedtime to stimulate collagen.

Clean up those cuticles: Apply chemical cuticle remover to dissolve dead cells. Gently push skin back.

Remove yellow stains caused by nail polish: The citric acid in lemon helps lighten stains. Then buff to shine.

RELATED: 7 Signs of Aging Hands—and How to Prevent Them

Give yourself an on-trend manicure.