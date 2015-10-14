Women Capture Giving Their Boyfriends a Bikini Wax on Camera

Being a woman is a glorious thing, but it certainly isn't easy. Between our often painful grooming rituals and then that whole issue of child birth, we're way tougher than men often give us credit for. And that very idea is probably what led to two women waxing their boyfriend's nether regions for a BuzzFeed video .

In what seems like it should be the next installment of American Horror Story: Couple's Therapy, these dudes willingly allow their significant other's to perform the painful hair removal process we as woman all know and loathe.

It goes without saying that the men have a newfound appreciation for the pain we put ourselves through to groom ourselves, but you really have to watch the clip to get the full impact of their reactions. It's priceless.

https://youtu.be/Phiqv-K_Nkk