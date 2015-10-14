Women Capture Giving Their Boyfriends a Bikini Wax on Camera

Getty Images

Talk about a bonding experience.

Kelly Bryant, MIMIchatter.com
October 14, 2015

 

Being a woman is a glorious thing, but it certainly isn't easy. Between our often painful grooming rituals and then that whole issue of child birth, we're way tougher than men often give us credit for. And that very idea is probably what led to two women waxing their boyfriend's nether regions for a BuzzFeed video.

In what seems like it should be the next installment of American Horror Story: Couple's Therapy, these dudes willingly allow their significant other's to perform the painful hair removal process we as woman all know and loathe.

It goes without saying that the men have a newfound appreciation for the pain we put ourselves through to groom ourselves, but you really have to watch the clip to get the full impact of their reactions. It's priceless.

https://youtu.be/Phiqv-K_Nkk

 

You May Like

Read More

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe today and save 82% off the cover price.
Subscribe Now

HEALTH NEWSLETTERS

Get easy recipes, 30-day fitness challenges, videos, and more.
Sign up