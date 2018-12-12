This Beauty YouTuber Reveals the Powerful Reason Why She Stopped Shaving Her Armpit Hair

Another female beauty standard is going down.

By Hannah Harper
December 12, 2018

Ingrid Nilsen, a 29-year-old YouTube star and beauty influencer, has posted photos of herself sporting a giant zit and written about learning to embrace getting her period. So it's no surprise that she's now tackling another taboo body issue—body hair, particularly the dark hair under her arms.

Nilsen recently shared an Instagram post of herself wrapped in a towel with one arm raised, exposing her naturally hairy armpit to her 1.4 million followers. “I decided to start exploring my relationship with body hair—not just my own hair but the way I react to seeing hair on people, specifically women,” she wrote in the caption.

How have you challenged the patriarchy this year? Personally, I decided to start exploring my relationship with body hair - not just my own hair but the way I react to seeing hair on other people, specifically women. Shaving/hair removal is the most widely accepted “beauty” practice, so as someone who works in the beauty industry, I think it’s important for me to examine, understand and challenge ideals that are so culturally ingrained, it’s hard to decipher what *I* really want vs. what the culture wants and expects. Visible body hair below the eyelashes is one of those things. Up until more recently, I’ve always thought, “Well, I just LIKE being hairless. It FEELS good.” But then I started asking myself WHY I felt this way. When I had that answer, I’d ask why again and again until I got to the deeper root of it all. It was uncomfortable. I was afraid of the negative attention I’d get for having visible body hair. I also never really knew what it felt like to grow out my hair and actually expose it to the world. Sure, I’d stop shaving in the winter but all my hair was hidden under clothing. The minute it got warm, the razor came back out. If I was dating someone, HELLO RAZOR! Women who have armpit hair or leg hair are often told they’re gross, dirty and lazy. I’ve caught myself thinking those things about other women AND myself. It’s not only false, but profoundly heartbreaking that we wound ourselves with these thoughts. I don’t know exactly where I’ll end up on the hair spectrum, but I do know that the only way for me to find out what *I* really want is to experience my hair in complete fullness without altering the way I dress to cover it up. If the time comes when I do pick up a razor again, it won’t be out of fear, it’ll be because I know what I want... and a woman who knows what she *really* wants may just be the most powerful force there is. ✨

“Women who have armpit hair or leg hair are often told they’re gross, dirty and lazy," she wrote. "I’ve caught myself thinking those things about women AND myself. It’s not only false, but profoundly heartbreaking that we wound ourselves with these thoughts.”

Most of Nilsen’s followers were supportive of her anti-shave experiment, saying “I LOVE THIS!” and “HERE FOR THIS.” Some seemed to wish they could do it themselves. “It’s too crazy for me, but I admire the challenge," one commenter wrote.

Women like Nilsen are showing they can accept and love their body hair and still be feminine and beautiful. Celebs like Jemima Kirke, Amandla Stenberg, and Madonna have all shown off their underarm hair in the past—and we expect to see more women breaking down the no-body-hair beauty standard.

Nilsen hasn’t sworn off shaving forever though—she just wants to do it on her own terms. She leaves her followers with this inspiring message: “If the time comes when I do pick up a razor again, it won’t be out of fear, it’ll be because I know what I want… and a woman who knows what she *really* wants may just be the most powerful force there is.”

