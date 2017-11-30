The Best Hydrating Makeup for Dry Winter Skin

When it comes to lips and cheeks, go with creamy textures. For lips, switch out matte formulas (they leave lips tight) for moisturizing balms and lipsticks. For cheeks, opt for a cream blush in a warm nude, like peachy beige, taupe or caramel (we like Bite Beauty The Multistick in Honeywheat).

"Cheeks naturally flush when you're outside, and pink or rosy shades will make you look ruddy," explains New York City-based celebrity makeup artist Katie Jane Hughes.