The 12 Best Winter Lipsticks for Your Skin Tone

We've curated 12 perfect shades—from berry to fuchsia to red—for every skin tone, whether you have a fair, medium, olive, or dark complexion.

By Lisa DeSantis
January 16, 2019

What's the easiest way to up your makeup game for winter? Swipe on a bold lip color! We've curated 12 perfect shades—from berry to fuchsia to red—for every skin tone, whether you have a fair, medium, olive, or dark complexion. You and your pout will be covered in one of the pretty pigmented shades below. Prepare to pucker up (muah)!

1
Maybelline New York Color Sensational Shine Compulsion Lipstick in Berry Blackmail

A berry shade for light skin tones:

On the sheer side, this blackberry stain won’t overwhelm fair complexions.

available at amazon.com $6
2
Almay Lip Vibes in Love Big

A fuchsia shade for light skin tones:

A bright, nearly neon fuchsia is the perfect way to perk up even the most porcelain faces.

available at walgreens.com $8
3
Chanel Rouge Allure Velvet Extrême in Idéal

A red shade for light skin tones:

Rock a blue-red! It will contrast beautifully and give a festive feel.

available at nordstrom.com $37
4
Bobbi Brown Luxe Matte Lip Color in Crown Jewel

A berry shade for medium skin tones:

A blue-based plum color will help neutralize any redness. Bonus: It will also make teeth look whiter.

available at sephora.com $37
5
Revlon Matte is Everything Super Lustrous Lipstick in Femme Future Pink

A fuchsia shade for medium skin tones:

You can wear just about any shade of pink—so why not go for a fun bubblegum?

available at amazon.com $8
6

A red shade for medium skin tones:

Bring out warm undertones with a rust shade in a formula that has a tiny bit of shine to help you glow.

available at marykay.com $18
7
CoverGirl Exhibitionist Lipstick Metallic in Rendezvous

A berry shade for olive skin tones:

Metallic flecks in this purple hue play up your skin’s golden undertones.

available at amazon.com $6
8
Clinique Dramatically Different Lipstick Shaping Lip Colour in Strut

A fuchsia shade for olive skin tones:

Skewing more raspberry, the warmth in this hue will complement— not clash—with olive skin.

available at macys.com $20
9
Pat McGrath Labs MatteTrance Lipstick in Elson 2

A red shade for olive skin tones:

Bring the fire! An orange-red will pop on you and give you an overall sun-kissed vibe.

available at sephora.com $38
10
L’Oréal Paris Colour Riche Ultra Matte Lipstick in Berry Extreme

A berry shade for dark skin tones:

Va-va-voom! Opt for a deep, vampy shade like this eggplant—you can totally handle it.

available at amazon.com $8
11
Charlotte Tilbury Hot Lips in Electric Poppy

A fuchsia shade for dark skin tones:

Go too light, and you get a chalky effect. This bullet delivers just enough color to flatter.

available at sephora.com $34
12
TPSY Absoliptly in Red Clay

A red shade for dark skin tones:

This deep merlot number is versatile and looks super sophisticated.

available at tpsy.com $21
