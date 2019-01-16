The 12 Best Winter Lipsticks for Your Skin Tone

What's the easiest way to up your makeup game for winter? Swipe on a bold lip color! We've curated 12 perfect shades—from berry to fuchsia to red—for every skin tone, whether you have a fair, medium, olive, or dark complexion. You and your pout will be covered in one of the pretty pigmented shades below. Prepare to pucker up (muah)!

