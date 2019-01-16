The 12 Best Winter Lipsticks for Your Skin Tone

We've curated 12 perfect shades—from berry to fuchsia to red—for every skin tone, whether you have a fair, medium, olive, or dark complexion.
What's the easiest way to up your makeup game for winter? Swipe on a bold lip color! We've curated 12 perfect shades—from berry to fuchsia to red—for every skin tone, whether you have a fair, medium, olive, or dark complexion. You and your pout will be covered in one of the pretty pigmented shades below. Prepare to pucker up (muah)!
1
Maybelline New York Color Sensational Shine Compulsion Lipstick in Berry Blackmail
A berry shade for light skin tones:
On the sheer side, this blackberry stain won’t overwhelm fair complexions.
2
Almay Lip Vibes in Love Big
A fuchsia shade for light skin tones:
A bright, nearly neon fuchsia is the perfect way to perk up even the most porcelain faces.
3
Chanel Rouge Allure Velvet Extrême in Idéal
A red shade for light skin tones:
Rock a blue-red! It will contrast beautifully and give a festive feel.
4
Bobbi Brown Luxe Matte Lip Color in Crown Jewel
A berry shade for medium skin tones:
A blue-based plum color will help neutralize any redness. Bonus: It will also make teeth look whiter.
5
Revlon Matte is Everything Super Lustrous Lipstick in Femme Future Pink
A fuchsia shade for medium skin tones:
You can wear just about any shade of pink—so why not go for a fun bubblegum?
6
A red shade for medium skin tones:
Bring out warm undertones with a rust shade in a formula that has a tiny bit of shine to help you glow.
7
CoverGirl Exhibitionist Lipstick Metallic in Rendezvous
A berry shade for olive skin tones:
Metallic flecks in this purple hue play up your skin’s golden undertones.
8
Clinique Dramatically Different Lipstick Shaping Lip Colour in Strut
9
Pat McGrath Labs MatteTrance Lipstick in Elson 2
A red shade for olive skin tones:
Bring the fire! An orange-red will pop on you and give you an overall sun-kissed vibe.
10
L’Oréal Paris Colour Riche Ultra Matte Lipstick in Berry Extreme
A berry shade for dark skin tones:
Va-va-voom! Opt for a deep, vampy shade like this eggplant—you can totally handle it.
11
Charlotte Tilbury Hot Lips in Electric Poppy
A fuchsia shade for dark skin tones:
Go too light, and you get a chalky effect. This bullet delivers just enough color to flatter.