7 Winter Hair Color Trends That Are Going to Be Huge This Year

What’s the best part of ringing in a new season? All of the new possibilities it brings for your mane, obviously. Winter is just around the corner, and giving yourself an exciting new look is exactly what you need to fend off the cold weather blues. From snowflake hair to fireplace hair, stylists are pulling inspiration from wintertime staples, and we couldn’t be more into it. Below, we’ve gathered 7 winter hair color trends that are seriously taking off this year.

RELATED: 7 Products That Will Keep Color-Treated Hair Looking Vibrant

Snowflake hair

We could ponder the beauty of snowflakes for hours, and we could do the same with this head-turning 'do by @hairby_kimberlyy. If this isn’t channeling Queen Elsa, we don’t know what is.

Warmed-up brunette

So you want to go dark for the winter months, but a whole head of shadowy locks sounds intense. Don’t worry, @anjely gets that, which is why she warmed up her brunette tresses with soft golden highlights.

Ash brown

Plain old brunette can be, well, boring. But thanks to @lana.mia.hair, you can upgrade your mane to this stunning ash color for something new without going overboard.

Violet hair

You’ll be seeing subtle color everywhere this season. So what better way to add vibrance to your look than with a dreamy violet like this shade by @guy_tang? Be prepared to be a trendsetter.

Melted blonde

A sun-kissed golden hue might feel too summery for this time of year, but that doesn’t mean you have to surrender your warmth and go dark. This melted blonde style by @kristinamaccaro strikes the perfect balance of both seasons.

Fireplace orange

Winter is all about cozying up in front of a fireplace with a cup of hot chocolate. The only thing that can make that scenario better is having hair to match, like this look by @jessicawagnerhair. The copper and maroon tones will help your mane stand out.

Chocolate hair

How gorgeous are @bellemjohnson’s tresses? When your hair has natural volume like hers, you can’t go wrong with a single-toned ‘do. Don't be afraid to let your locks speak for themselves this season.

To get our top stories delivered to your inbox, sign up for the Healthy Living newsletter