Why You Need to Add Spices to Your Beauty Routine

I've seen my fair share of serums, creams, and cleansers that promise a blemish-free complexion, and while I have a certain regimen I swear by, sometimes going natural is the best thing you can do for your skin. It just feels good, you know?

I already add cinnamon to my oatmeal and ginger to soothe a particularly offensive hangover, but spices have yet to make it into my beauty routine. The gurus behind Spiceologist contend that your spice cabinet might be your best kept beauty secret. Spices and herbs often have digestive or antioxidant properties and many contain high levels of anti-inflammatory agents and nutrients your skin and hair need to look healthy. Applying spices topically with lotions, tonics, and washes helps maintain the health of your body's largest organ—your skin. To get a better grasp on which spices and herbs work best, we tapped chef Pete Taylor and acclaimed food blogger, Heather Scholten for their expertise.

1. Saffron

Saffron's unique color and flavor give it culinary and medicinal characteristics that make it renowned all over the world. Rich in vitamin A, B1, B2, B3, Vitamin C, iron, potassium, zinc, selenium, folate, and many other nutrients, saffron has anti-bacterial and anti-microbial properties, hence its great for acne and pimple-prone skin. Saffron brightens up complexion and makes the skin radiant and beautiful. Try: Saffron Threads.

2. Clove

Dentists traditionally have used clove oil as a numbing agent. Applied to skin, it has antimicrobial properties that make it an effective cleanser and acne fighter. Additionally, cloves or clove oil can be used to prevent hair loss. It can also be used for the purpose of thickening the hair. The inviting scent is another bonus! Try: Clove Powder.

3. Turmeric

Turmeric's active ingredient is curcumin, which has potential anti-cancer properties. It causes damaged cells to self-destruct more readily. Turmeric is beneficial for oily skin as it regulates the production of sebum, an oily substance produced by the sebaceous glands. Being an excellent exfoliating agent, turmeric can help eliminate signs of aging. Try: Turmeric Root Powder.

4. Cinnamon

Cinnamon warms skin when applied, so it's often found in soaks and rubs. Thanks to the anti-fungal and anti-bacterial properties, cinnamon helps enhance the complexion, as well as helps remove dead skin cells and restore shine and suppleness to the skin (Be aware that it can irritate sensitive skin). Try: Cinnamon.

5. Fennel

This root, with its slight licorice flavor, is especially good for sensitive skin; it decreases redness and irritation and can help minimize sensitivity caused by sun exposure. When consumed, fennel imparts a cooling effect to the skin. It soothes inflammation and skin irritation. Try: Fennel Seed.

6. Ginger

Ginger is known for its aphrodisiac, antioxidant and toning properties which contribute to radiant skin. Being a powerful antiseptic and cleansing agent, ginger helps to keep the skin clean, smooth and free of blemishes. Rubbing fresh ginger on your skin may help even out skin tone and reduce blemishes. Try: Ginger Root Powder.

This post originally appeared on MIMIchatter.com.