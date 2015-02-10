Why the Internet Should Leave Uma Thurman Alone

Uma Thurman stepped out on the red carpet last night with minimalist eye makeup and slicked-back bangs and suddenly the internet is blowing up with hateful headlines like "What has Uma Thurman done to her face?"

More than one story calls the 44-year-old actress, star of the new NBC miniseries The Slap, "unrecognizable" and hints that she's had work done. (It reminds us of how Renee Zellweger, 45, was treated a few months back, and how awesomely she stood up for herself.)

Really, can't a 40-something woman show up at a Hollywood party without the world checking her face for lines (gasp!) or signs of tweaks (oh, the horror!)? The problem with this line of commentary on her so-called transformation is that the woman in question is screwed either way: She's either getting too old or she's trying to hide that she's getting too old. Even worse, these articles rely on euphemism ("something's different..."), which is just a coward's form of bullying.

If anything—and not that it matters—Uma went natural. She's wearing next-to-no eye makeup, which we hear is a big trend, though it's not for everyone. Without mascara and eyeliner, yep, women look different. Shocker. She looks terrific to us and, I suspect, to the majority of women, the kind who don't leave snarky comments on gossip sites.

She has soft lines around her eyes, those happy little smile signs that show you've lived a little. Or hopefully a lot. Incidentally, we hear they're always on trend and never, ever going out of style.

