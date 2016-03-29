Where You Should *Really* Be Applying Highlighter

Highlighter. We can argue that it's never had a bigger moment (slowly trumping contouring?), but the glowy stuff is also of about zero use to you if you don't know where to apply it on your face. Because we don't want you to waste your hard-earned $$ on a product that will sit and collect dust (and then expire) in your makeup bag, we put together a tutorial that shows you exactly where to apply it for radiant skin. Dare we say, you might even get on J.Lo's level.

1. Pick out your highlighter.

In this tutorial, we used a cream highlighter. They're super easy to apply and you don't need to use (and then clean...) brushes. When it comes to convenience, there's not much that tops it. We really like Estee Lauder's Bronze Goddess Summer Glow Lip and Cheek Color ($34; nordstrom.com), which features a creamy formula in a stick form. Sonia Kashuk's Chic Luminosity Highlighter Stick ($11; target.com) is also awesome and less expensive, so you can go ahead and buy that new mascara, too.

2. Apply highlighter to the high points of the cheeks.

That's probably the most common area to apply it. But wait, at the risk of sounding like an infomercial, there's more.

3. ...and to the bridge of the nose.

Use your ring finger to dab it on, but don't forget to blend.

4. Dab it on your cupid's bow.

Just don't go overboard and make sure it's blended naturally with your lipstickâcoral is a pick for spring. We tried out Revlon's ColorBurst Lip Butter in Juicy Papaya ($6; target.com) here.

5. Don't forget your brow bones.

Finally, finish off by dabbing the cream highlighter on each brow bone. Blend, baby, blend.

