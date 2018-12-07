What Is an Essence and Do I Actually Need One For My Face?

PeopleImages/Getty Images

Another day, another skincare step we just don't understand. *Face palm.*

By Susan Brickell
December 07, 2018

Does it constantly feel like there's a new skincare hype we're being told we need for perfect skin? I mean, don't get me wrong, I'll do just about anything for clear, glow-y, wrinkle-free skin. Anti-aging serums? I've got them. Jade rollers? Why not. Pricey gold foil masks? Here's my credit card. 

But I always drew the line on popular Korean multi-step routines (think: 12-step daily beauty rituals), because I barely have time for my fairly basic routine of cleansing, toning, moisturizing, and slapping on a serum before running out the door in the morning. While long, multi-step routines may not be totally necessary (or fit in with your lifestyle or skin type), there is one crucial product that Korean beauty pros never skip. Enter: essences. 

We know what you're thinking: What the hell is an essence? Well understood and used in Asian cultures, essences are highly concentrated, water-based formulas that are used to hydrate skin and allow for maximum absorption of ingredients and products that follow, explains Rachel Nazarian, MD, a New York-based dermatologist and Fellow of the American Academy of Dermatology (FAAD).

"Essences themselves may even have beneficial ingredients that calm skin, exfoliate, or simply add anti-aging vitamins and peptides," says Dr. Nazarian. They tend to contain high doses of hyaluronic acid and glycerin, which help to intensely nourish skin. You can find them with vitamin C, exfoliating AHA acids, and even caviar, Dr. Nazarian adds. How fancy!

Lighter than oil but not as thin as water, an essence preps and primes skin by gently opening the skin barrier to the subsequently applied products. They're smoothed over clean skin and before any serums, creams, or lotions. Applying an essence early in your skincare routine enhances the performance and penetration of other products, most importantly, your anti-aging serums.

The best way to reap the powerful benefits of an essence is to rub a few drops into the palms of your hand, then gently dab or pat onto your face. That's it! 

Trust us, this is the game-changing skincare step you're definitely missing out on. Below, we asked dermatologists to share a few of their favorites.

1
Benton Benton Fermentation Essence

amazon.com

Rated highly in a recent EWG report, this affordable essence has a lightweight formula for quick absorption and is fragrance-free, making it perfect for all skin types, including sensitive skin. Packed with fermented yeast, ceramides, and hyaluronic acid, it hydrates, brightens, and brings suppleness back to skin.

2
Caudalie Vinoperfect Glycolic Brightening Essence

sephora.com

Dr. Nazarian loves this skin-brightening essence, which boasts antioxidants and glycolic acid, which work to eliminate dead skin cells and help with uneven skin tone, dark spots, and dullness. Also good? It has 100% organic grape water, which soothes and hydrates skin.

3
COSRX Advanced Snail 96 Mucin Power Essence

dermstore.com

Believe it or not, snail slime (yes, really!) is one of the main ingredients in this essence. Hey, we'll do just about anything for perfect skin! Panthenol soothes, moisturizes and regenerates, while the snail mucin repairs, hydrates, and brightens.

4
Fresh Black Tea Kombucha Antioxidant Essence

fresh.com

A powerhouse of antioxidants, like Kigelia Africana Fruit Extract, Citrus Unshiu Peel Extract, and kombucha (fermented black tea), and hyaluronic acid, this is one of New York City-based dermatologist Debra Jaliman's favorite essences, because it provides pollution defense all while brightening your skin.

5
Huxley Secret of Sahara Oil Essence

amazon.com

This oil-essence hybrid blends antioxidant-rich organic Sahara cactus oil with quinoa, açaí berry, and vitamin E into a featherlight anti-aging essence that hydrates and nourishes. It's non-comedogenic (meaning won't clog pores) and absorbs fully into skin so your face isn't greasy. Bonus: It comes with a free sheet mask, just sayin'.

6
Tata Harper Concentrated Brightening Essence

amazon.com

Another one of Dr. Nazarian's picks, this splurge-worthy essence illuminates skin and corrects dullness, dark spots, and uneven tone for a more radiant complexion. Tip: Use this essence morning and night on your face, neck, and décolleté after cleansing and to prime and prep skin before your serum.

