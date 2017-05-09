How to Master the Biggest Beauty Trend of Summer 2017

Wet hair, (and face!) don't care is the motto for summer. The fresh-out-of-the-pool look is splashing the beauty scene with products that leave your body with a dose of visible moisture. And while it's an easy look to pull off, one step too far can have you looking more like a wet dog than a post-beach goddess, so applying sparingly is key. Here, the best products that'll help you plunge into the look without overdoing it.

Hair

Apply a gel like Bumble and Bumble Sumogel ($29; bumbleandbumble.com) to the roots of damp strands, advises Joseph Maine, a stylist at Serge Normant at John Frieda Salon in New York City. Comb through, then add more, working the gel into the length of the hair. Scrunch for natural movement throughout. When hair dries, it will maintain a fresh-out-of-the pool look.

Lips

Skip the color and go straight for a clear gloss—it will leave a high-shine, dewy effect. Squeeze a tiny dab of Maybelline New York Shine Shot Glassy Lip Topcoat ($5; target.com) onto your finger and tap onto your pout, concentrating on the center, where you want the most impact.

Skin

Give the skin on your body a filtered look with St. Tropez One Night Only Finishing Gloss ($25; sephora.com). Makeup artist Katie Jane Hughes recommends using it like a body lotion, paying close attention to the front of your legs and natural high points, like your collarbones, so it will catch the light when you move.