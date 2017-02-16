This $9 Brush Takes the Pain Out of Detangling Wet Hair

What is worse than getting out of the shower and having to spend 10 minutes painfully yanking through the snarly bird's nest on your head? Nothing. The answer is nothing. (OK, some things, but practically nothing.) I have long, thick, hard-to-manage locks, so this is a particularly sensitive topic for me. But I've found the fix: the Wet Brush.

Actually, my best friend found it. While visiting me last weekend, she got all excited and skipped over to her suitcase because she had "a surprise you're going to love!" She then unveiled the most underwhelming pink, plastic hair brush I've ever seen. I was too quick to judge its basic appearance because this thing lived up to its name. The detangling brush could comb through my knotted post-shower strands very quickly and without tugging on my scalp, leaving my hair silky smooth. It also worked just as well working through my dry bed-head hair the next morning. The power lies in the thin, "IntelliFlex" bristles that can bend and wiggle through tangles without tugging or causing damage.

I bought my own immediately (it's only $9 on amazon.com), and I now notice an obvious difference when I happen to pick up my icky, evil old brush. Another hack? Use it in the shower with conditioner for an even silkier mane when you blow dry. Moms out there, this beauty steal could be a lifesaver for anyone who struggles combing their child's hair sans tears.

The Wet Brush comes in a few different shapes and sizes, including a full-size paddle option ($10; amazon.com), as well as a Wet Brush "Squirt" ($7; amazon.com) that is adorable and mini and perfect for your purse or gym bag. You're welcome!