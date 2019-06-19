Among my coworkers, I'm known as the one who wears heels to the office every single day. Since I'm barely over 5 feet fall, I can't help my addiction to espadrilles, heeled sandals, and cute booties that make me the same height as those around me in sneakers. I'm constantly asked how I can walk around in heels all day without pain, and the truth is, I do have a secret: Welly Blister Blasters ($9; target.com) keep my feet comfortable no matter what shoe I'm wearing.

While I have a rotation of favorite shoes that I keep at my desk, it often takes me some time to break in a new pair. I found myself in this exact situation recently when New York's weather finally warmed up enough for me to wear my new favorite platform sandals—Naturalizer's Opal Espadrilles ($99; zappos.com, nordstrom.com). The shoe is made with the brand's signature comfy insole that's so squishy, it makes me feel like I'm walking on clouds. However, the first time I wore them for an extended amount of time, the ankle strap rubbed against my ankle uncomfortably. Since the upper part of the shoe is made of leather, I knew that it would soften and form to my foot over time—but the waiting game is tough, especially when it results in pain.

RELATED: Kate Middleton Just Wore the Cutest White Sneakers for Summer

Welly makes two types of blister blasters: kicker stickers for your heels and bandages for finger and toe protection. (Both also help heal existing blisters.) I decided to apply a kicker sticker to my foot right under the ankle strap—and then I simply went about my day of walking from my desk to meetings in the office. Any discomfort was gone, and I even forgot I was wearing the patches, since they're designed to be flexible while you move. Their clear appearance makes them hard to spot, meaning they really are my little secret.

To buy: Welly Blister Blasters Finger & Toe Protection ($9; target.com)

While I usually try not to walk long distances in a new shoe until it's more broken in, I was feeling risky the next weekend and broke out my Naturalizer sandals for brunch with my mom. If you've ever tossed a package of band-aids into your purse only to find that they've fallen out and are scattered all over the place (just me?), Welly's hard-shell tin will be a big relief. My bandage fell off while I was walking, but it was so convenient to bring the tin with me, that I didn't mind having to change it on-the-go. Feeling a random spark of creativity, I tried something a little different and actually wrapped the blister blaster that's designed for your fingers and toes around the pesky ankle strap (shown above). This raised it slightly, preventing it from rubbing against my skin. It worked so well that I even left the blister blaster on my shoe for a few days after.

RELATED: 9 Cute Shoes You'd Never Guess Were Dr. Scholl's

While I know I'll eventually break my platform sandals in, it's a big relief to know I finally found a product that helps keep me comfortable in heels (or any other type of shoe). And while the Welly's bandages did the job for me, there are a few similar trusted products that we also like for banishing blisters, including Dr. Frederick's Original Better Blister Bandages ($13; amazon.com), Dr. Scholl's Blister Treatment Cushions ($6; walmart.com), and Band-Aid's Hydro Seal Blister Cushion Bandages ($6; walgreens.com).

With any of these options, you can say goodbye to blisters for good and rock your favorite shoes pain-free.

RELATED: Oprah Winfrey’s $90 Shoes Were Made for Aching Feet

Image zoom Courtesy of merchants

To buy: Dr. Frederick's Original Better Blister Bandages ($12.99, amazon.com), Dr. Scholl's Blister Treatment Cushions ($6, walmart.com), Band-Aid Hydro Seal Blister Cushion Bandages ($6, walgreens.com)

To get our top stories delivered to your inbox, sign up for the Healthy Living newsletter