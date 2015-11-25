Watch: How to Perfect Your Pout With Lip Liner

MIMIchatter.com

Follow this tutorial to add some polish to your pout with lip liner.

Roxanne Adamiyatt, MIMIchatter.com
November 25, 2015

Lip liner has come back into vogue with a vengeance recently, as we're sure you've noticed. However, not everyone wants to dramatically over-line their lips into plumped oblivion. Sometimes you just want to perfect your lip shape so that you can add some polish to your pout. So, where do you start? This video tutorial, that's where!

 

Here's the break down, if you wanna get super-duper detailed...

 

1. Sharpen your lip liner of choice.

2. Line your lips.

3. Proceed to fill in the rest of your lips with liner.

4. For a slightly more pouty look, draw a tiny bit outside the lines.

Et voila!

This post originally appeared on MIMIchatter.com.

 

