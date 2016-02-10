Watch: How to Get Mussed, Chic Bed-Head Hair

Slightly mussed, did-she-or-didn't she just emerge from the boudoir is a classic look. It will never date and it will always be sexy. If you need proof, take Brigitte Bardot's signature hair for exampleâit's almost half a century later and her look is still used as reference and inspiration. If that's not timeless, then I don't know what is. In the celebration of love and kisses and, well, let's face it, a good romp, we made a tutorial to for how to get "just got some lovin' hair", but the MIMI way, natch. Check out the short vid and more detailed steps below!

RELATD: Watch: How to Fake Your Afterglow

1. Sprinkle a texturizing powder, like Bumble and bumble PrÃªt Ã Powder ($12; sephora.com) on your roots and gently work it into the scalp.

2. Wrap your hair around a 1 inch curling iron like Harry Josh 2-in-1 Ceramic Marcel Curling Iron ($175;Â dermstore.com). Be sure to make every other strand wrap around the iron in opposite directions.

RELATED: Watch: So You Blobbed Your Eyeliner, Now What?

3. Hold pieces at random lengths of time, and varying sizes to make your waves.

4. Spritz a texturizing spray all over your hair. We suggest Renee Furterer Vegetal Texture Spray ($17;Â dermstore.com).

5. Muss things up with your fingers. Don't be afraid to get messy!

This article originally appeared on MIMIchatter.com.