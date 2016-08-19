Wait, Did Ashley Graham Dye Her Hair Blonde?!

Ever since we heard that Ashley Graham will be hosting the revamped version of America's Next Top Model, we haven't stopped looking for behind-the-scenes snaps of her on social media. We honestly didn't know what we were going to do when we heard Tyra was retiring from this series, but this has eased the news for sure.

And yes, Ashley, if you are reading this, we have been obsessively checking your Instagram feed several times a day for hair inspo (#sorrynotsorry).

So we couldn't help but notice that something about Graham looked a tad different in the latest photos that she shared on Instagram. More specifically, her hair color.

OK, let's take it from the beginning. This is her six days ago sporting her signature brunette locks styled in sexy waves on set of the show. Hair goals, we know.

It takes a village!! #antm A photo posted by A S H L E Y G R A H A M (@theashleygraham) on Aug 11, 2016 at 7:39pm PDT

[/embed]

And then here is Ashley yesterday and today...

[embed]

#ANTM look by the kings @makeupvincent & @andrewfitzsimons A photo posted by A S H L E Y G R A H A M (@theashleygraham) on Aug 17, 2016 at 8:31pm PDT

[/embed]

[embed]

💋 A photo posted by A S H L E Y G R A H A M (@theashleygraham) on Aug 18, 2016 at 7:34am PDT

She seemed to have dyed the ends and the hair underneath much lighter into a beautiful ombré. Of course, this may as well be blonde hair pieces that her hairstylist Andrew Fitzsimons added to her brunette locks.

And speaking of which, check out her top bun and the purple lip she rocks in the second shot. Like we needed more evidence that Graham is the ultimate cool girl? We think not.

We'll have to wait on even more photos to truly confirm this, but at least we know she looks damn good.

Never change, Ashley, never change.

This article originally appeared on InStyle.com/MIMI.