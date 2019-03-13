Vitamin C is one of our all-time favorite skincare ingredients here at Health. A powerful antioxidant, vitamin C can help brighten dark spots and hyperpigmentation, increase collagen production, and soften the appearance of fine lines. Celebs like Brooke Shields (a fan of Drunk Elephant's version) and Lady Gaga (an Ole Henriksen devotee) swear by vitamin C skincare products too.

So, when we heard about a new form of vitamin C dubbed "strawberry-C", we were intrigued. Can strawberry fruit extract deliver similarly impressive results?

Volition Beauty's Strawberry-C Brightening Serum launched today on Sephora.com, and the product has already amassed more than 3,000 "loves" and a few rave reviews. "Instant brightening with subtle hydration," writes one reviewer; others note the "lightweight" texture and the fact that it "doesn’t feel sticky or tacky on the skin" like some vitamin C products.

Image zoom Volition

To buy: $42; sephora.com

New York City dermatologist Debra Jaliman, MD, tells us that strawberries are indeed a rich source of vitamin C and can help improve hyperpigmentation and soften the appearance of fine lines when used in skincare products. Another benefit? Strawberries boast acne-fighting properties. "You can find salicylic acid in strawberries," Dr. Jaliman notes, "an ingredient which lessens the symptoms of acne and encourages exfoliation of skin and unclogging of pores."

Dr. Jaliman is also a fan of some of the other ingredients in the formula, including cucumbers—"They contain antioxidants and promote hydration due to their high water content," she says—and hyaluronic acid to plump skin. Also good: The formula is free of sulfates, parabens, formaldehydes, phthalates, and oxybenzone.

Strawberry-C has at least one celeb endorsement too: According to the brand, the idea to create a serum with strawberries was inspired by Marilyn Monroe, who would allegedly rub the fruit directly on her skin.

To get our top stories delivered to your inbox, sign up for the Healthy Living newsletter