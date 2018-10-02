Vitamin E Oil Is the Skincare Ingredient You've Been Overlooking

Hey, if it's as life-changing as vitamin C, then we are hopping on this bandwagon ASAP.

You've probably heard of skin hero vitamin C, right? The ingredient has become popular for its ability to stimulate collagen production, brighten skin, and reduce signs of aging. As a result, dermatologists, beauty bloggers, and our own editors have gone crazy over the stuff. But are we overlooking another potent skincare superhero? Enter: vitamin E oil.

What is vitamin E oil?

Vitamin E oil is a naturally-derived oil with antioxidant benefits, which explains its growing popularity in skincare, says Joshua Zeichner, MD, director of cosmetic and clinical research at the Department of Dermatology at Mount Sinai Hospital in New York. Vitamin E exists in foods like avocados, almonds, olive oil, and sweet potatoes, and some people consume vitamin E as an oral capsule, but its primarily used in skin care, Dr. Zeichner says. (The ingredient is sometimes listed as tocopherol, a form of vitamin E.)

Vitamin E oil benefits for skin

Applied topically, vitamin E oil can block free radicals and replenish lipids (read: our natural oils), which helps slow down the skin's aging process. The ingredient may also help reduce wrinkles and fine lines, and keep skin looking youthful, adds Debra Jaliman, MD, a New York City-based dermatologist.

However, vitamin E can be more difficult to use in its natural state, so consider a beauty product that combines it with other skin-enhancing ingredients. It's also been shown to work better on the skin when fused with vitamin C, Dr. Zeichner tells us.

The best way to incorporate vitamin E into your skincare lineup is to apply it in the morning to help protect skin from environmental damage that you may experience during the day, explains Dr. Zeichner. New York-based dermatologist Rachel Nazarian, MD, totally agrees, telling us that adding a few drops of skincare products with vitamins E and C on your face in the morning before you apply sunscreen and makeup will act as a lightweight shield to protect skin.

Who should use vitamin E oil?

Safe for many skin types (including sensitive skin), vitamin E has anti-inflammatory properties to calm and hydrate even the most irritable complexions. Still, you should proceed with caution if you have acne, since the oil can be very thick. "It’s heavy, so if you are acne-prone it could make you break out more," warns Dr. Jaliman. If you have rosacea or dry skin, seek lightweight formulations that absorb quickly, or products combined with hyaluronic acid and other anti-inflammatory agents like aloe or green tea, advises Dr. Nazarian.

Want to reap the benefits of vitamin E oil, but don't know where to start? We've enlisted the experts for their favorite vitamin E oil products to protect skin and boost your glow.