This Skin-Improving Collagen Powder Is Loaded With Vitamin C and Caffeine—and Nearly 700 Shoppers Love It

"The jury is still out on whether collagen will preferentially concentrate in the skin when we consume it. If it does, then that helps our skin by directly increasing collagen," explains dermatologist Hadley King, MD. "If it doesn't, then it can potentially help by providing amino acid building blocks for our body to produce collagen." Basically, it's a pretty promising supplement, and according to Dr. Farber, it should be safe for most consumers. As with any supplement, it's best not to expect any miracles, but according to Amazon reviewers, Vital Proteins's Morning Get Up and Glow Collagen Peptides should be added to your morning routine.