This Skin-Improving Collagen Powder Is Loaded With Vitamin C and Caffeine—and Nearly 700 Shoppers Love It
Getting your day started on time can be a challenge, which is why, for some people, multitasking morning products can be a complete game changer. Sure, you might be loyal to the cup of coffee you make right after you wake up and your bevy of morning skincare products—but what if there was a drink that could not only energize you, but also improve your skin, hair, and nails?
This is why nearly 700 Amazon shoppers have turned to Vital Proteins's Morning Get Up and Glow Collagen Peptides. The collagen powder contains 600% of the daily-recommended value of vitamin C, as well as 90 grams of caffeine (around the same amount as a cup of coffee, explains dermatologist Michele Farber, MD, of Schweiger Dermatology Group) and 60 grams of hyaluronic acid. In addition to the latter's skin-hydrating properties, Dr. Farber adds that it can help with bone and joint health when ingested in supplement form.
Collagen is a protein that the body naturally produces, and it has an important role in skin elasticity and hydration and joint comfort and mobility, dietitian Samantha Cassetty, MS, RD, previously explained to Health. Collagen supplements have increased in popularity over the past few years, and while dermatologists generally consider them promising, (some research has shown the potential for collagen to increase nail growth), clinical evidence of their effectiveness is still limited—but they might be worth incorporating into your life anyway.
"The jury is still out on whether collagen will preferentially concentrate in the skin when we consume it. If it does, then that helps our skin by directly increasing collagen," explains dermatologist Hadley King, MD. "If it doesn't, then it can potentially help by providing amino acid building blocks for our body to produce collagen." Basically, it's a pretty promising supplement, and according to Dr. Farber, it should be safe for most consumers. As with any supplement, it's best not to expect any miracles, but according to Amazon reviewers, Vital Proteins's Morning Get Up and Glow Collagen Peptides should be added to your morning routine.
"It provides an extra kick of energy, I feel awake longer and haven't had an afternoon energy drink since I started taking this combo," wrote one customer, who takes the supplement in pill form alongside a cup of coffee with Vital Proteins's original Collagen Peptides mixed in. "My skin looks and feels great. The 'chicken skin' on my upper arms has improved and my skin looks less dry."
Other shoppers say they've seen their hair grow thicker and their nails longer since taking the supplement, and still more write it provides an ″extra boost″ of energy without caffeine jitters or crashes. The collagen supplement can be consumed as a powder (which is best mixed in warm or hot water) or tablets. The powder is available in two flavors: orange and peach mango.
If you're looking for something to energize your mornings and improve your skin, consider throwing Vital Proteins's morning collagen peptides into your cart.
