Seeing Your True Self: Dove's "Real Beauty" Video

When it comes to "real beauty,” Dove has always been an advocate. You’re probably familiar with their Real Beauty Campaign; it sheds light on the way women are portrayed (and portray themselves) based on standards set by society, media and even the industry itself. The ultimate goal: confident women.

Unfortunately these days, if you aren’t the spitting image of Heidi Klum (after she’s been retouched, of course), you’re made to think something is wrong with you. Well, I say forget that, and as one of my favorite Glee stars Chris Colfer once put it, “There is nothing wrong with you; there is a lot wrong with the world you live in.”

Instead of encouraging us to love our looks, including our imperfections, society’s warped view of beauty has taught us to nitpick our every attribute. And at some point, we’ve given in and forgotten that beauty comes in many different forms.

Earlier this week, Dove posted a very inspiring campaign video, "Real Beauty Sketches," that immediately caught my attention. They asked real women a pretty tough question: how do you describe yourself?

So after watching the video, I decided to sit down and ask myself the same. Here’s what I came up with: A twentysomething girl with a round face, short hair, not-so-great, but not terrible skin, expression lines on her forehead already, her grandmother's plump bottom lip, a scar on her chin, a slightly big nose, and often unruly eyebrows. Oh yeah, and a double chin that sometimes eases its way into photos.

Of course, there are days when I have an inner battle with confidence (I’m human), but I can honestly say that most days, I feel confident---and, yes, beautiful.

Now you may be wondering, how? It's simple. It's because I know that these attributes make me, well, me. I smile a lot and have the lines to prove it. I smile when I think of how beautiful my grandmother is, and how lucky I am to resemble her in the slightest.

I smile when I look at the scar on my chin and remember the time I really pissed off my fave childhood dog (RIP Thomas). And when I smile, my “big” nose gets even bigger. So does my sister's; we share that, and I love that we can laugh about it together (hence causing more “unsightly” lines).

So yeah, despite what society may say or think or want me to look like, I do feel beautiful. Check out Dove's video (tissues needed, trust me) and see what you think.

P.S. Perfection is boring and, you my friend, are beautiful.

