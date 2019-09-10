Victoria Beckham Just Revealed the Genius Way She Makes Her Tan Last Past Summer

We can hardly believe that we’re almost halfway through September (*gasp*). Cooler weather is slowly trickling in while fall boots and sweaters are already gracing retail shelves—but we’re not sure if we’re ready to let summer go just yet. That’ll also be a hard no from fashion and beauty icon Victoria Beckham, who is basically embodying all of our feelings about summer ending in her latest Instagram story that shows her trying to extend the shelf life of her summer tan.

Beckham posted several videos raving about the exact skincare product she uses to help make her glowing color last past summer. Enter: Weleda Skin Food Original Ultra-Rich Cream ($9; amazon.com), an all-over body lotion that contains super moisturizing ingredients like organic pansy and calendula extracts, essential fatty acids, and vitamin E to fight dryness, calm irritation, and repair skin for a healthy, radiant glow.

Unlike the other pricey skincare products in Beckham’s arsenal, this one is shockingly affordable. It also has a stamp of approval from Ashley Graham (she loves it so much, she says it's "like crack") and fashion blogger Mama Cax, who previously told Health that she uses it not only on her face, but also on her hands, elbows, and knees on cold or dry days.

Beckham introduces the bright green tube of cream—which surprisingly looks like something you might find in the drugstore—in her first video. She squeezes some product out and rubs it into her hands and arms. “So I haven’t talked about this product for quite a long time, but I really like it, especially this time of year when I’m trying to prolong the tan that I got over the summer,” she tells viewers.

She continues to massage the moisturizer into her skin in her second video and adds, “Your skin can go super, super dry. This is really great, it keeps the skin super hydrated and moisturized. It’s really, really thick. I love how it feels all over the body. It’s a really great product.”

“I want to stay tan,” Beckham laments in her final Instagram video, as the camera zooms in on the green tube of cream. Same, Posh, same. Is there a support group out there for summer lovers like us?

To buy: Weleda Skin Food Original Ultra-Rich Cream ($9; amazon.com)

Dry skin can actually appear flakier and duller, so the A-lister is absolutely right to reach for a hydrating cream, says Rachel Nazarian, MD, a New York-based dermatologist and Fellow of the American Academy of Dermatology (FAAD). “Your skin holds the color of the tan better when it’s well moisturized,” she adds.

Beckham isn’t the only one who relies on Weleda Skin Food to make her tan look good. Apart from its mega-hydrating capabilities, some Amazon customers rave that the cream compliments their skin tone.

“Super hydrating!! I used it on my elbows and knees. It creates a nice sheen especially on tanned skin,” wrote one reviewer.

“Took this with [me] on vacation and it was GREAT for mild sunburn and sensitive skin irritated by salt water and sand. It made my tanned legs glow beautifully,” said another.

Knowing that it has over 2,000 customer reviews and a 4.4 out of 5-star rating on Amazon (plus the fact that Victoria Beckham is a huge fan), we’d be hard-pressed to not snap up this celeb-loved moisturizer. So don’t mind us—we’ll just be adding Weleda Skin Food Original Ultra-Rich Cream to our shopping carts and spending the weekend ensuring we hold onto our summer tans a little bit longer, even with turtlenecks in the near future.

