The Exact Skincare Products Victoria Beckham Uses Every Day for Glowing Skin

She's a fashion and beauty icon, retired member of the Spice Girls, wife to soccer hunk David Beckham, and is known for her serious smirk and stylish lob. What we really want to know, though, is how Victoria Beckham always has such a dewy complexion, whether she's attending an awards show or running errands with her kids like any other mum.

Sadly, Beckham's radiant glow isn't thanks to a cold splash of water or cheap drugstore products. Australian celebrity facialist Melanie Grant just revealed a full breakdown of Beckham's morning and nighttime skincare routine on Instagram, including the exact products she uses. Unsurprisingly, many of her picks are on the pricey side. The good news? A few of Beckham's go-tos are under $50 and can be scooped up online.

In the morning, Beckham washes her face with CosMedix Purity Solution ($35; dermstore.com), a cleansing oil packed with olive, moringa, kukui, and argan oils to gently break down dirt, excess oil, and makeup. Next, she applies iS Clinical Pro-Heal Serum ($148; amazon.com), a powerful formula with vitamin C, olive leaf extract, and vitamins E and A to reduce inflammation and prevent breakouts (Beckham has been very open about her struggle with acne in the past).

Another antioxidant serum she loves is SkinCeuticals Phloretin CF ($166; dermstore.com), a blend of pure vitamin C and ferulic acid to neutralize free radicals, prevent aging, and improve discoloration. If Beckham's pick is too expensive, though, we love these more affordable antioxidant serums: Sunday Riley Juno Antioxidant + Superfood Face Oil ($72; sephora.com) and Cosmetic Skin Solutions LLC Phloretin Serum ($40; amazon.com), both of which help to protect skin from free radicals and slow down signs of aging.

After her antioxidant serum, Beckham tackles dark circles and undereye puffiness with CosMedix Eye Genius ($70; dermstore.com). She then applies Augustinus Bader The Cream ($160; neimanmarcus.com), a light moisturizer, and layers SPF 50 over her face as a finishing touch. Unfortunately, you won't be able to get your hands on Beckham's sunscreen, as she uses a customized formula—but some of our favorites with similar coverage are Neutrogena, EltaMD, and Coola.

At night, Beckham double cleanses, first using the same CosMedix Purity Solution from her morning routine, then following up with CosMedix Purity Clean Exfoliating Cleanser ($26; walmart.com), which contains L-Lactic acid to exfoliate and de-clog pores. She then applies Biologique Recherche P50 lotion and CosMedix Elite Serum 24 ($121; walmart.com), an anti-aging serum with retinol.

As a final step, Beckham uses the same eye cream and moisturizing cream from her morning routine and applies a bespoke face mask by Melanie Grant Skin before bed.

