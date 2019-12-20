Image zoom Amazon

My lashes haven’t always been luscious—or even visible without a swipe of the darkest mascara possible, if we’re being honest. But when I tried clean beauty brand Vegamour’s VegaLASH Volumizing Mascara, I realized I might be able to fake fabulous, feathery lashes forever; it rivals any other product I’ve used for a false-lash effect.

In fact, I’ve been able to cut back on my lash products in general because Vegamour’s serum-infused mascara does it all. Not your typical volumizing mascara, the pigmented, plant-based formula includes a special blend of natural ingredients like Red Clover and Mung Bean to promote hair growth, making this the ultimate 2-in-1 product to grow and lift lashes. It can even strengthen hair follicles as quickly as 30 days with consistent use.

After a few weeks of wear, I began to see lasting results in my lashes after removal, proving it’s not just a must-have mascara, but an effective lash growth serum as well. Not only did my lashes look longer, but I noticed a wispy curl at the ends that had never been there before.

The sleek, baby pink packaging makes it look high-end, but what really deserves a shout out is what’s inside. As someone who has always been picky about mascara wands, this one checks every box. It’s bristles are perfectly spaced so I can comb through and define each individual lash with ease, and the special ball-shaped tip makes applying it to the inner corners and lower lash line a smudge-free experience.

Along with the fool-proof application, Amazon reviewers mention that the formula is gentle enough for use on sensitive eyes and they experience little to no flaking during the day.

“Over the years, I have spent tons on different kinds of mascara, but this will be my go-to from now on.” writes one loyal customer, “I have very sensitive eyes and this mascara does not irritate my eyes at all...Removing is a breeze. Love this product.”

Another five-star reviewer said, “I have been using this mascara for about 2 months now and I am in awe at the difference in my lashes. And I’ve used it all! I’ve tried so many types of mascara, even went thru falsies, extensions. And I love this product. It lengthens, plumps, and makes my lashes LOOK healthier. I highly recommend!”

If, like me, you’re ready to have the full, falsie-like lashes you never had, give this double-duty mascara and growth serum a shot.

To buy: Vegamour VegaLASH Volumizing Mascara, from $25; amazon.com, vegamour.com

