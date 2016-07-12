Vanessa Hudgens's Chic Lob Is All the Hair Inspo

Stop everything. It seems like Vanessa Hudgens might have bid adieu to her super long, voluminous curls. Yes, you read that right.

The Grease star has been spotted with a new hairstyle which is way different than the look she's been rocking all summer long and at every music festival. But as you would probably expect, it's chic as hell. That's a given, no?

Hudgens was spotted over the weekend wearing her new 'do while with bestie Ashley Tisdale attending a Selena Gomez concert in LA. Yep, celebrity friends go to each other's concerts. The entire 1985 Taylor Swift tour is proof of it.

Vanessa looked elegant in an orange cutout jumpsuit (need one now) with her brunette hair styled in a sleek and silky lob. The duo also took to Instagram to share a snap of their night out, of course.

With baby girl @ashleytisdale watching @selenagomez do her thaaang last night at staples. So proud. You better get it babe ❤🌻 A photo posted by Vanessa Hudgens (@vanessahudgens) on Jul 9, 2016 at 4:32pm PDT

Last year, the star chopped off her long hair into a bob, and there for a while was rocking what was in-between a bob and a lob. Then, a few months ago, the star added in some extensions thanks to the help of Nine Zero One salon. She posted a pic of her transformation with the caption, "Annnnnd I can't help myself. When the weather heats up, my hair gets long."

Well, we can't help but be totally jealous of how effortlessly chic she looks. #HairGoals, we tell ya.

