Women Are Embellishing Their Manicures With Vaginas (Yes, You Read That Correctly)

Want to really make a statement with your manicure? Look no further than the latest nail trend taking over the internet: vagina nail art.

This beauty fad is exactly what it sounds like—painting or embellishing nail beds with miniature vaginas. Across social media, body-positive women are sharing photos of the lady bits decorating their fingertips, which all differ at least slightly in shape, size, and color.

💥Pussy Power💥 Thanks to @asabree I've got 2 extra vags which means everything I touch will turn into a magical vagina! Xo to @fingerbangportland 😘 A post shared by Project Object (@projectobject.co) on Aug 14, 2017 at 8:17pm PDT

Putting little hoo-has on your nails might be the newest way to make your mani stand out, but out-of-the-box (ha!) nail crazes of all kinds have been sweeping the digital world, with bold trendsetters gluing everything from succulent plants to dead scorpions on their tips.

You give her vagina nails #workdoesntstopatwork #vaginasfordays #studio30nails #vaginas #vaginanails A post shared by Tasha (@tasha_tarsenko) on Jul 28, 2016 at 10:28am PDT

New #manicure, decided to go with something special #VaginaNails A post shared by Simone Ejstrup (@simoneejstrup) on Mar 14, 2015 at 2:36am PDT

If showing support for women's sexual health with a manicure is more your style, you might want to look into period-themed nail art (yes, it's also a thing).

And if you're not one for a vagina-themed nail job, you can't argue with the importance of understanding and loving this amazing body part.