The Best Anti-Aging Skincare Deals in Ulta's Huge 21 Days of Beauty Sale

If you love a good beauty sale, you do not want to miss Ulta’s 21 Days of Beauty. The mega-retailer’s huge semi-annual sale features three weeks of big-time savings on popular luxury makeup and skincare brands, including Philosophy, Murad, Peter Thomas Roth, Mario Badescu, and more. Starting March 17, Ulta is offering daily deals on tons of different products for three weeks. With new items going on sale every day until April 6, the discounts are extensive—we’re talking up to 50% off high-end makeup, skincare, and anti-aging products.

With this many products and brands involved in the sale, you’ll have no trouble finding skincare products that work for you and your budget. We’re especially excited about the awesome deals on some of our favorite anti-aging products, like Philosophy’s Time in a Bottle anti-aging serum and Miracle Worker skin rejuvenating cream, as well as Dermalogica’s age-smart skin recovery moisturizer and Juice Beauty’s anti-wrinkle serum. If you’re a fan of vitamin C treatments, you’ll find some great options, including cult-favorite Mario Badescu’s vitamin C serum and peel spot pads from Dermadoctor. And if you’re in the market for some new face masks, this sale is the perfect time to make a purchase, because you can get Peter Thomas Roth’s Hungarian Thermal Water heat mask, Teami’s green tea blend detox mask, and more for 50% off.

For a sneak peek on which products are going to be heavily-discounted during the three-week event, check out our selection of 17 standout items, listed below, that include the best skincare and anti-aging picks you’ll find in the Ulta beauty sale. And to make it even easier for you to shop all the savings, we’ve included extra details about which day each item is going on sale, so you’ll know exactly when to jump on the deals before they sell out. We all know how expensive our favorite luxury beauty products can get, so you don’t want to pass up this chance to get top-notch skincare for half off. Trust us, your wallet will thank you.

Image zoom Ulta

Sunday, March 17

• 50% off Exuviance Performance AP Peel ($38.50, marked down from $77)

Monday, March 18

• 50% off Teami Green Tea Blend Detox Mask ($15, marked down from $30)

Tuesday, March 19

• 50% off Mario Badescu Botanical Exfoliating Scrub ($15, marked down from $30)

Wednesday, March 20

• 50% off Proactiv Adapalene Gel and Skin Smoothing Exfoliator ($20, marked down from $48)

Thursday, March 21

• 50% off Clarisonic Applicator Brush Heads ($20, marked down from $39)

Friday, March 22

• 50% off Peter Thomas Roth Hungarian Thermal Mask & Moisturizer ($29, marked down from $58)

Saturday, March 23

• 50% off Philosophy Time in a Bottle Resist Renew Repair Serum ($38, marked down from $76)

Sunday, March 24

• 50% off Murad Clarifying Cleanser & Oil-Control Mattifier SPF 15 ($20, marked down from $40)

Monday, March 25

• 50% off Skyn Iceland Hydro Cool Firming Eye Gels ($15, marked down from $30)

Thursday, March 28

• 50% off Dermadoctor Kakadu C Peel Pads ($39, marked down from $78)

Friday, March 29

• 50% off JuiceBeauty Anti-Wrinkle Booster Serum ($40, marked down from $80)

Saturday, March 30

• 50% off Mario Badescu Drying Lotion ($9, marked down from $17)

Tuesday, April 2

• 50% off First Aid Beauty Facial Radiance Pads ($16, marked down from $32)

Wednesday, April 3

• 50% off Philosophy Ultimate Miracle Worker SPF 30 ($38, marked down from $75)

Thursday, April 4

• 50% off Exuviance Age Reverse Eye Contour ($40, marked down from $79)

Friday, April 5

• 50% off Mario Badescu Vitamin C Serum ($22, marked down from $45)

Saturday, April 6

• 50% off Dermalogica Dynamic Skin Recovery SPF 50 ($37, marked down from $73)

To get our top stories delivered to your inbox, sign up for the Healthy Living newsletter