We're So Obsessed With This Skincare Line We Want You To Try It Too. Here’s A Special Promo Code for Health Readers

Created by Health's medical editor, these skin-clearing products work on all skin types.
Beauty regimens are a lot like workouts. We just don’t stick with programs that are too complicated. That’s why Dr. Raj, Health's resident doc, and her team at TULA put together this three-step Balanced by TULA kit for Health readers. The probiotic-packed formulas offer straightforward skin care—now at an exclusive discount.
As a Health reader, you can get all three products for $60. The cleanser, toner, and moisturizer work on all skin types, whether you're oily, dry, or a combination. Plus, all of the products come in a TULA x Health pouch that's perfect for travel—and you'll also get a special Health magazine subscription offer.
To get the $101 set for $60, head to tula.com/healthmag and use the code HEALTH20.
Purifying Face Cleanser
Removes impurities and protect skin's natural moisture for a dewy complexion.
Pro-Glycolic Resurfacing Gel
An alcohol-free toner that contains a complex blend of lactobacillus probiotics and glycolic acid to gently resurface, balance skin pH, and unclog pores.
Hydrating Day & Night Cream
Filled with antioxidants (vitamins A and E, blueberry extract) that protect the skin and provide anti-aging effects.