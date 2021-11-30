This Tula Eye Cream Tackles Under-Eye Circles, Wrinkles, and Puffiness, and Users Love the Results
As common as puffy under-eyes may be, they can be irritating and difficult to get rid of. Whether they're brought on by lack of sleep, hormonal changes, or genetics, dark circles around the eyes can be a huge pain. With a laundry list of known causes for under-eye circles and thousands of eye creams to choose from, finding a solution to eliminate this pesky problem can feel like solving a complex mystery. However, even people who constantly struggle with puffy and dark under-eyes say this cream from Tula makes their skin look brighter, firmer, and younger in a matter of weeks.
Fluid pooling around and under the eyes "can happen for a number of reasons," New York based dermatologist, Dr. Lily Talakoub, previously told Health, citing allergies, a salt or alcohol heavy diet, or sleeping face down. Of course, factors like age, genetics, and collagen production play a role, and according to dermatologist, Charlotte Clark M.D., "a full night of shut-eye isn't enough to erase those dark circles."
Formulated to work with even the most sensitive skin types, Tula's Revitalizing Eye Cream ($52, Tula.com) combines collagen boosting, plant-based squalane with brightening probiotics, which reduces inflammation and nourishes the skin. Most notably, this popular formula is infused with peptides to improve firmness and elasticity, reducing under-eye sagging and wrinkles.
Committed to clean beauty, (and opposed to using harmful ingredients like parabens, sulfates, and formaldehyde) Tula's balancing approach to skin care has helped users with sensitive skin address a range of needs, and the Revitalizing Eye Cream has won hundreds of fans amongst shoppers with under eye concerns.
"This eye cream is satiny soft and glides on like butter. It makes my eyes feel moisturized without feeling greasy or heavy," commented one shopper. My puffiness, dark circles, and the fine lines and wrinkles are much improved!"
"I needed something for the circles and puffiness I had under my eyes. Been using this for a week and I already see the results. Love it!" another customer wrote.
Whether you're searching for a solution to a years-long problem or simply hoping to start your day looking and feeling more refreshed, you can shop this Revitalizing Eye Cream at Tula.com