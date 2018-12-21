The Anti-Aging Serum That Has More 5-Star Reviews Than Any Other Skincare Product on Amazon

When it comes to shopping for beauty products, I find that the one thing that finally convinces me to give something a try is a recommendation from someone I trust. And I don’t just mean those in my inner circle. I often look to sites like Reddit for anti-aging skincare recommendations, or to find out the best drugstore acne products.

The other place I find myself looking to for advice is, naturally, the enormous reviewer community on Amazon. The reviewers there are brutally honest, and if they’re not happy with something they’ve purchased, they’ll make sure everyone knows it. On the other hand, they’re also quick to spot the best under-the-radar products before they blow up.

The best anti-aging serum on Amazon

But out of every single anti-aging beauty product sold on Amazon, TruSkin Naturals Vitamin C Serum with Hyaluronic Acid & Vitamin E ($20; amazon.com) has the most five-star reviews. Over 7,700 of them, in fact.

Reviewers rave about the serum’s brightening and spot-fading properties, its anti-acne benefits, and even how it softens your palms. Judging by the experiences reviewers have shared, it’s almost like there’s nothing this product can’t do.

To see if the science behind this product matched up to the hype, I reached out to New York City dermatologist Debra Jaliman, MD, who came back with a glowing recommendation. “This serum is really good for collagen production," she says. "It helps prevent skin-aging and lessens the appearance of fine lines and wrinkles. This serum will help to brighten and firm your skin.”

The ingredient list boasts anti-aging heavyweights including vitamin C, which “does work from the inside out” by repairing free radical damage, according to Dr. Jaliman. Vitamin E “neutralizes free radicals and reduces wrinkles,” while hyaluronic acid moisturizes and prevents water loss. Aloe, witch hazel, jojoba, and dandelion all provide moisturizing, antioxidant, and astringent benefits.

So, yes, it turns out that all of those five-star reviews were onto something. What’s even more surreal, though, is that it costs less than $20. Shop this serum on Amazon now, and see for yourself what those 7,700 people are raving about.

