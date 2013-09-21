Tricks for Beautiful, Low Maintenance Hair

7 of 11 Peter Buckingham

Get highlights that last for months

You can get sun-kissed streaks without a whole lot of upkeep. Check out these strategies for highlights that look great as they grow out.



Stick within two shades of your natural color

"For most of your highlights go just one shade lighter than your hair color," says colorist Erica Campbell. "Then add a few brighter ones around your face." Your color will look more natural, plus you'll be able to go long before redoing it.