Tracee Ellis Ross doesn’t wear foundation—and we wouldn’t either if we had her complexion. Unfortunately, the skincare routine she follows for fresh, glowing skin includes plenty of pricey picks that equate to as much as one month of rent—or even more, depending on where you live.

But between slathering her skin in the $283 Biologique Recherche Le Grande Finishing Serum and a $465 Retrouve Facial Moisturizer, Tracee Ellis Ross did us the courtesy of sharing *one* affordable anti-aging item we can all add to our skincare routines ASAP: the Yon-ka Paris Phyto-Contour Eye Cream ($41, was $54; amazon.com).

RELATED: The 9 Best Eye Creams, According to Dermatologists

Ross shared her adoration for the eye cream in a video segment for Vogue that showcased her foundation-free beauty routine. The beauty entrepreneur, who recently launched a line of curly hair products called Pattern, revealed that she’s “always taken care of her skin” with a bathroom full of “tinctures, tonics, creams, lotions, potions, and oils.”

In the video, Ross applies a light layer of the Yon-ka contouring eye cream—which she adorably mispronounces as “Yokon”—to the delicate skin under and around her eyes. She gently taps the cream into the skin before joking that experts will probably come at her for her technique later, but added, “I’m 46 years old and this stuff still looks pretty good.” Agreed!

RELATED: The 9 Best Anti-Aging Products Under $25 on Amazon

If you’re wondering what makes this eye cream *so* special that it earned a spot in Ross’s otherwise-expensive skincare lineup, here’s the lowdown: It turns out Yon-ka’s entire luxury skincare line is paraben-free and uses all-natural ingredients including using essential oils and 130 different fruit and plant extracts.

Ross’ favorite eye cream from the brand is powered by firming rosemary, hydrating aloe vera, and antioxidant-packed Vitamin E. These star anti-aging ingredients work together to reduce puffiness, and in turn reduce the appearance of dark circles by minimizing shadows. There’s also a punch of minty-fresh fragrance to the eye cream that’ll help you feel more alert and energized.

Image zoom Stephane Cardinale - Corbis/Getty Images

To buy: Yon-ka Paris Phyto-Contour Eye Cream, $41(was $54), amazon.com

The lightweight formula isn’t greasy or glumpy and quickly absorbs into the skin, making it a great option for anyone that prefers to apply a concealer or foundation after their eye cream regimen (sorry, Ross). It can also be used in the evening post-makeup removal to the eyes and lips as a replenishing overnight treatment—or, if your skin needs a quick pick-me-up, the brand recommends applying the cream all over your face for a 15-minute mask that’ll give it an extra boost of moisture.

If Ross’ recommendation isn’t enough, there are also plenty of perfect five-star reviews on Amazon from shoppers who say they swear by the eye cream—one user even said they’ve relied on it for almost 20 years. Plus, multiple five-star reviews raved about the cream’s instantaneous de-puffing effect and luxuriously refreshing scent.

RELATED: The Anti-Aging Serum That Has More 5-Star Reviews Than Any Other Skincare Product on Amazon

In fact, one customer summed it up best: “I swear by this—I put it on my under eyes and eyelids every morning and every night. If your eyes have sensitivity or irritation from makeup or allergies, this will not irritate them. It is cooling, does not create a residue or oiliness that interferes with your makeup, and definitely helps. Try keeping it in the fridge for even more cooling treatment! This is a must in my makeup bag ALWAYS.”

Despite its small packaging, Ross confirms that just a tiny dab of the eye cream goes a long way—and Amazon reviewers agree. Even better, the anti-aging eye cream is currently on sale for just $41, making it a real steal. But you’ll want to add the Ross-approved eye treatment to your cart ASAP, because we’re not sure how long this deal will last.

Sign up for our Health Shopping newsletter to get your daily dose of retail therapy with great deals handpicked by our editors—straight to your inbox.