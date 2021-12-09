To make the most of retinol without triggering dryness, Shari Lipner, MD, PhD, a dermatologist at New York-Presbyterian and Weill Cornell Medicine, says to gradually ease into the ingredient. A pea-size amount can treat your entire face, and she recommends using retinol every other day at first. Apply retinoids in the evening, since they can make you more sensitive to sun—and on that note, always use sunscreen when a retinol like Paula's Choice 1% Retinol Treatment is in your routine. If you want to be on the safe side, make an exception to the skincare order rule by mixing a pea-size amount of retinol with a dollop of moisturizer, which helps your skin acclimate with a technique called "buffering."