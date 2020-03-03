Image zoom Roy Rochlin/Getty Images

As long as Toni Braxton lives, she's going to perform, even if she needs to battle a chronic illness while doing so. Ever since the 52-year-old singer was diagnosed with lupus in 2008, she's struggled to balance treating her condition and maintaining a busy performance schedule.

Lupus is an autoimmune disease that attacks the major body organs, and can include symptoms like fever, fatigue, muscle pain and rashes. With a condition this taxing on the body, Braxton has learned that prescription medication isn't the only solution to relieving her pain.

Braxton opened up to Health about her regular skincare routine and some of her favorite CBD-infused beauty products that keep her looking and feeling her best, even when her lupus symptoms flare up.

"I didn’t know anything about CBD products," Braxton says. "I just thought I’d try this product, and then from there, I learned about it and started educating myself, and I love it. I'm on so many medications right now for lupus, so it's nice to have something that helps that isn't another medication."

The A-lister isn't one to use marijuana, so she was surprised to learn how helpful CBD products are for her condition. When she was first diagnosed, doctors told her she may no longer be able to perform regularly. But her CBD-centered wellness routine has allowed her to continue to be active on and off the stage.

"For my Lupus, [CBD is] a godsend," says Braxton. "Lupus makes my body all achy and constantly inflamed, so when I’m on stage dancing, it helps me a lot."

Some of her favorite products? The singer swears by Uncle Bud's Topical Pain Relief Oil ($23; amazon.com) and Uncle Bud's Hemp Body Lotion Moisturizer ($12; amazon.com). Braxton also regularly relies on Uncle Bud's Organic Hemp Oil Enzyme Face Masks—particularly the Rose Gold Hemp Mask ($16; amazon.com)—to relax and unwind, while giving her face a moisturizing boost. "I think it really helps contribute to a well-rounded wellness routine," says Braxton of the face masks.

While there's not a lot of hard evidence supporting health claims for CBD, the ingredients—aside from CBD oil—in Braxton's go-to products are beneficial and effective when it comes to maintaining healthy skin, says Debra Jaliman, MD, a New York City–based dermatologist and author of Skin Rules. "The topical pain reliever contains coconut oil, which has been known to promote collagen production," she notes. The bottom line: It helps prevent wrinkles. And Braxton's body lotion boasts aloe, which has anti-inflammatory properties that can soothe aggravated skin. As for the face mask, it features anti-inflammatory rose water, which helps reduce redness and irritation from other skin conditions like acne and eczema, Dr. Jaliman adds.

Even if there's not a lot of solid proof on the benefits of CBD, research has shown that it is, in fact, safe to use with no unwanted side effects, says Dr. Jaliman. What we do know is that CBD is a powerful antioxidant. "Antioxidants protect the skin by limiting the production of free radicals, which can damage skin cells," explains Dr. Jaliman. "An antioxidant delivers advanced environmental protection and it improves the appearance of fine lines and wrinkles and the overall texture of the skin."

Well, Braxton must be onto something. Her holy grail products not only promote healthy skin but also help her to keep her lupus symptoms at bay—plus, they get a stamp of approval from Dr. Jaliman. If they make the singer look good and feel strong, they might just be worth trying. Shop Braxton's favorites below.

