The Unexpected Anti-Aging Product You Need for Younger Looking Hands

As time marches ceaselessly on, a few things are inevitable—like getting older. And despite the many new wellness trends and innovative treatments available to us, we will (still) continue to age and show it on our faces and bodies. As our skin gets more mature, one place in particular tends to give away our age sooner than others: our hands.

RELATED: The 15 Best Anti-Aging Serums for Any Skin Type, According to Dermatologists

While many people create careful anti-aging skincare routines for their faces, necks, and chests, hands often get overlooked—and I totally get it. I’m the type of person who hates having extra cream or lotion on my hands because it makes me not want to touch my face and hair. The thing is, though, our hands sustain a ton of wear and tear in daily life—like drying out from diligent hand washing, cracking under extreme cold temperatures, or becoming irritated during routine household chores thanks to harsh cleaning products—so they deserve a little more TLC.

If you’ve been failing to give your hands the extra consideration they require, you’ll be relieved to discover there’s one product that can kill two birds with one stone. ThreeMain’s Liquid Dish Soap, which launched on Amazon just a week ago, offers much-needed relief to your hands as you wash dishes. Not only does the formula use non-toxic, organic ingredients to remain gentle on your skin, it also packs hyaluronic acid, a key anti-aging factor in many skincare products.

Image zoom Amazon.com

To buy: ThreeMain Liquid Dish Soap, $15; amazon.com

If you’re not already aware, hyaluronic acid is a substance naturally produced by our bodies to help retain water and keep skin and tissues hydrated. The moisture-binding ingredient helps plump up skin to smooth fine lines and prevent cracked, rough patches. And while the formula used in ThreeMain’s soapworks to keep your skin looking youthful, the bottle itself aims to keep our planet healthy by using a sustainable design to limit the amount of plastic waste we create.

RELATED: This Kim Kardashian-Approved Anti-Aging Serum Evens and Firms My Skin Overnight

ThreeMain’s liquid dish soap comes in reusable, non-toxic, and biodegradable aluminum bottles, so you can stock up on pouch refills rather than purchasing an entirely new bottle every time you run out. According to ThreeMain, 300 million tons of plastic waste is produced globally every year—so retiring your single-use ways and opting for a more sustainable option is a good step toward reducing your personal contribution to this problem. ThreeMain also donates 3% of all profits to the Rozalia Project, an organization dedicated to cleaning and protecting our oceans.

To be honest, I never thought I’d find myself raving about one single dish soap—but I’ve never seen a dish soap before that packs in this many personal and communal benefits. Shop ThreeMain’s lemon-scented liquid dish soap (and a set of refill pouches) for younger-looking, healthy hands as well as a cleaner and healthier ecosystem.

Sign up for our Health Shopping newsletter to get your daily dose of retail therapy with great deals handpicked by our editors—straight to your inbox.