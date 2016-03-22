This LUSH Product Is So Natural It Actually Sprouts Plants

One of the things LUSH fans love so much about their products is the company's dedication to keeping things natural and cruelty-free. There's nothing that can drive this point home more than the fact that one such product is actually causing plants to sprout from people's drains because, yes, it's just that natural.

one of the coffee beans from my Lush massage bar fell into the sink and a PLANT GREW FROM IT pic.twitter.com/gOapSAqz6Z — rachel (@rachel__deng) July 13, 2015

LUSH enthusiasts have taken to social media to show that their LUSH Wiccy Magic Muscles Massage Bar ($15, amazon.com), which contains aduki beans, is causing tiny green plants to grow from their shower drains (and here you didn't think you had room in your place for a garden!). Aduki beans are totally safe, but as LUSH cofounder Helen Ambrosen toldÂ Buzzfeed, they will sprout if they are left in a wet place for a period of time.

"In order for the beans to germinate, they must have been left in the shower for a few days," she says. "The results you get just go to show how fresh the ingredients really are."

But, guys, here's the thing, the Wiccy isn't actually supposed to be used in the shower. While it looks like soap (and the idea of an in-shower massage bar is lovely), the directions clearly say it's meant for dry skin and that users should keep it in a cool dry place so that it doesn't melt. An easy oversight for a beauty girl to make when she just wants some relief for her sore muscles, but an important nugget of info if you're not currently interested in cultivating a plant or two in your shower.

All this turn of events is really doing is making me want to plant a Wiccy bar somewhereâ¦ and engage in some serious LUSH retail therapy.

