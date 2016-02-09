This Is Why Florals Are the Next Big Thing in Anti-Aging Skincare

No longer used just to add scent, florals are being put to work to target inflammation, acne, fine lines, and more.
The latest batch of skin-care products is coming up rosesâand sunflowers, marigolds, and orange blossoms. No longer used just to add scent, florals are being put to work to target inflammation, acne, fine lines, and more. Find out which flower fix is right for you.
Korres Wild Rose Vitamin C Active Brightening OilÂ ($54; sephora.com)
Packed with vitamins A and C, wild rose leaves skin looking radiant and reduces fine lines.
S.W. Basics Hibiscus MaskÂ ($22; urbanoutfitters.com)
Known as nature's Botox thanks to its alpha-hydroxy acids, hibiscus speeds up cell turnover for glowing skin.
Farmaesthetics Nutrient Dense Fine Facial OilÂ ($58; farmaesthetics.com)
The acids in orange blossom essential oil can help clear acne and calm inflammation.
Kat Burki Vitamin C Nourishing Cleansing BalmÂ ($85; katburki.com)
Rich in vitamin E, sunflower oil helps smooth wrinkles and retain moisture.
Pacifica Skincarma Restorative Roll-On Face OilÂ ($22; iherb.com)
Marigold's natural anti-inflammatory properties can heal inflamed skin.
Jurlique Nutri-Define with Blosome5 Eye Contour BalmÂ ($90;Â sephora.com)
Similar to retinol, alfalfa seed extract sloughs away dead cells and stimulates collagen production.