This Is Why Bamboo Is the Next Big Thing in Beauty

The multipurpose plant is not just for pandas! "Bamboo is chock-full of vitamins, making it a super ingredient for your skin and hair," says New York City dermatologist Joshua Zeichner, MD. Here are a few of our favorite finds.
Earth Therapeutics Softouch Purifying Complexion Brush ($10, kohls.com)
The soft bristlesâinfused with bamboo charcoal to help draw out impuritiesâcan be used as a cleansing brush with your favorite face wash.
OGX Strength + Body Bamboo Fiber-Full Shampoo ($8, ulta.com)
Bamboo fibers latch onto strands, making your hair appear fuller. Use it continuously to build up volume, or reap the benefits for a day (fibers wash out when you shampoo).
Erborian Bamboo Waterlock Mask ($43, sephora.com)
Rich in amino acids and vitamins C and E, bamboo sap works to strengthen the skin's barrier while also forming a protective layer to soothe and hydrate.