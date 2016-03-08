This Is Why Bamboo Is the Next Big Thing in Beauty

The multipurpose plant is not just for pandas! "Bamboo is chock-full of vitamins, making it a super ingredient for your skin and hair," says New York City dermatologist Joshua Zeichner, MD. Here are a few of our favorite finds.

Earth Therapeutics Softouch Purifying Complexion Brush ($10, kohls.com)

The soft bristlesâinfused with bamboo charcoal to help draw out impuritiesâcan be used as a cleansing brush with your favorite face wash.

OGX Strength + Body Bamboo Fiber-Full Shampoo ($8, ulta.com)

Bamboo fibers latch onto strands, making your hair appear fuller. Use it continuously to build up volume, or reap the benefits for a day (fibers wash out when you shampoo).

Erborian Bamboo Waterlock Mask ($43, sephora.com)

Rich in amino acids and vitamins C and E, bamboo sap works to strengthen the skin's barrier while also forming a protective layer to soothe and hydrate.