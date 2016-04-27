This Is What a Victoria’s Secret Model’s Workout Looks Like

Sara Sampaio showed off her pro moves in a video she posted on Instagram.
With bathing suit season around the corner, what better way to motivate ourselves to break a sweat at the gym than watching a Victoria’s Secret model break a sweat at the gym? After all, those ladies know a thing or two about fitness. Come on, haven't you ever seen Adriana Lima box?
So, we present to you Sara Sampaio working on her legs and stomach on a casual Monday. The gorgeous model showed off her pro moves in a video she posted on Instagram. And here’s another tip: If you happen to live in New York and want to actually work out in the presence of Victoria’s Secret models, head to the gym where Sampaio shot her clip—Dog Pound. We dived into their Instagram account, and it looks like the place is very often frequented by Sampaio’s fellow angels. Because, of course, they all work out together.
RELATED: Sara Sampaio’s Braided 'Do is #HairGoals
[/embed]
No pain, no gain, guys. And this is what the gain looks like:
[embed]