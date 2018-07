This Is the New "It" Haircut You'll Want to Ask Your Stylist For

Stylist to the stars Chris McMillan shares his favorite new look. (Hurray! It’s a tiny bit undone.) "After seasons of blunt cuts, I'm happy to see the return of a modern-day shag. It’s like women can’t grow out their structured bobs fast enough," he says. "A little length and some loose layers soften your features and add natural volume, making you appear years younger. I’m all about creating less of a manufactured haircut and more of a lived-in look."

McMillan recommends going for a mid-length style that skims the clavicle. Have straight hair? Ask your stylist to cut feathered pieces around the face and long tiers throughout the length to add texture. "I like to think of these as 'noncommittal layers'," he says. "If your hair is curly, get fewer layers (too many will cause pouf) that start at your chin and angle down."

McMillan's go-to products:

R+Co Outer Space Flexible Hair Spray ($29; neimanmarcus.com)

For a fuss-free style, flip your head upside down and spritz on a flexible-hold hairspray like R+Co's. Twist strands into a bun, leaving ends out, and secure. “When you undo your hair, it will have that wrinkled, wavy look,” says McMillan. “We call it ‘off-duty model hair.’”

Living Proof Amp Instant Texture Volumizer ($25; sephora.com)

“I’m not into sticky sprays. This styling paste creates natural-looking texture that is never stiff or tacky.”

Harry Josh Pro Tools Blow- Dryer ($374; amazon.com)

“So powerful, it’s worth the splurge—trust me!”

Ibiza Ex5 Series Round Brush ($50; amazon.com)

“The brush is easy to maneuver and twist through hair for soft curls, and the extra-dense bristles deliver unbeatable shine and volume.”

Chris McMillan is a celebrity hairstylist for Living Proof with an eponymous salon in Beverly Hills. Best known as the creator of “The Rachel,” he is the longtime stylist of Jennifer Aniston, Kate Hudson, and Kim Kardashian.