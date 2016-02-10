This Is the New "It" Haircut You'll Want to Ask Your Stylist For

Stylist to the stars Chris McMillan shares his favorite new look. (Hurray! Itâs a tiny bit undone.)Â "After seasons of blunt cuts, I'm happy to see the return of a modern-dayÂ shag. Itâs like women canât grow outÂ their structured bobs fast enough," he says. "A littleÂ length and some loose layers soften yourÂ features and add natural volume, makingÂ you appear years younger. Iâm all aboutÂ creating less of a manufactured haircutÂ and more of a lived-in look."

McMillan recommends going for a mid-length style that skimsÂ the clavicle. Have straight hair? AskÂ your stylist to cut feathered piecesÂ around the face and long tiers throughoutÂ the length to add texture. "I like to thinkÂ of these asÂ 'noncommittal layers'," he says. "IfÂ your hair is curly, get fewer layersÂ (too many will cause pouf) that start atÂ your chin and angle down."

McMillan's go-to products:

R+Co Outer Space Flexible Hair Spray ($29; neimanmarcus.com)

Photo: Neimanmarcus.com

For a fuss-free style, flip your head upside down and spritz on a flexible-hold hairspray like R+Co's. Twist strands into a bun, leaving ends out, and secure. âWhen you undo your hair, it will have that wrinkled, wavy look,â says McMillan. âWe call it âoff-duty model hair.ââ

Living Proof Amp Instant Texture Volumizer ($25; sephora.com)

Photo: Sephora.com

âIâm not into sticky sprays. This styling paste creates natural-looking texture that is never stiff or tacky.â

Harry Josh Pro Tools Blow- Dryer ($374; amazon.com)

Photo: Amazon.com

âSo powerful, itâs worth the splurgeâtrust me!â

Ibiza Ex5 Series Round Brush ($50; amazon.com)

Photo: Amazon.com

âThe brush is easy to maneuver and twist through hair for soft curls, and the extra-dense bristles deliver unbeatable shine and volume.â

Chris McMillanÂ is a celebrityÂ hairstylist for LivingÂ Proof with anÂ eponymous salon inÂ Beverly Hills. BestÂ known as the creatorÂ of âThe Rachel,â he isÂ the longtime stylist ofÂ Jennifer Aniston, KateÂ Hudson, and KimÂ Kardashian.