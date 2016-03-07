This Is the Easiest Way to Slash 200 Calories From Your Daily Diet

No matter where you're at in your health journey, you probably wouldn't mind nixing 200 calories from your everyday diet, particularly if it meant you weren't sacrificing delicious food, right? A new study found that doing one seriously simple thing each day slashes an average of 205 calories on a daily basis.

So what is the magical, mystery tip? Drink more water! Now don't roll your eyes, we're serious. While we get the drink more water lecture on the regular, a study published in the Journal of Human Nutrition and Dietetics surveyed the eating and drinking habits of over 18,000. As it turns out, those who drank an extra three cups of agua daily ended up eating 205 less calories, on average, than those who drank less.

Listen, 205 calories is nothing to sneeze at. Think about the extra mileage you'll get out of that SoulCycle class if you consumed just 205 calories less than normal. It makes a big difference.

Not only that, but the study found that the heavier water drinkers also consumed less sugar, fat, sodium, and cholesterol–everything that we're supposed to either avoid or consume in moderation.

BRB, time to refill my water bottle.

This article originally appeared on MIMIchatter.com.