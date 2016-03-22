This Dark Spot Treatment Erased My Stubborn Acne Marks

We all have different ways we cope with stress: sweating it out on a long run, meditating, taking a hot bath. But for me, when the cray hits the fan, I do something I'm not proud of: I pick at my skin.

It’s a nasty habit, for sure. And it’s one that always leads to stubborn, hard-to-get-rid-of dark spots speckled across my brown skin. Most of the zits I get could clear up within a few days, but their presence remains known thanks to my stress-induced urge to poke and prod. My dermatologist has explained to me that when I pick at my pimples, they feel attacked, so they try to protect themselves by overproducing melanocytes—pigment-producing cells—which leave behind pesky dark marks.

Clearly, I need to work on finding a better way to deal with stress. But in the meantime, I've been looking for a way to fade those dark marks and get a smoother, more even-toned complexion. And I've finally found something that works: Paula’s Choice Resist 25% Vitamin C Spot Treatment, which is featured in the April ESSENCE BeautyBox. Within a few days, this product had earned employee-of-the-year status: my marks were less noticeable, my skin was baby-soft, and overall, I just looked better. (That alone relieved some stress.) The miracle ingredient in this product is ascorbic acid, or stabilized vitamin C. It's used to fade post-acne discolorations like mine, as well as sunspots and age spots, and can be used on all skin types.

