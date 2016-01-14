This Bath Is Therapy for a Bad Cold

Photo: Art by Elysia Berman, MIMI

My name is Roxanne, and I am a lover and taker of baths. It's not that I don't like showering, because I do, but I love the ritual of a nice soak in a tub. Some candles, a little drop of oil, plus a good book and some kind of bev…I'm a happy camper. You might even say that sometimes I eschew social plans to take a nice long bath. But, in my defense, the winter would be the perfect time to do so…right?

Since I take so many baths, it only seemed right that I should, well, write about it. The curation of a nice tub is truly an art form that I love to practice. My first bath that I'm featuring was actually a little bit of a miracle. In fact, it totally resurrected my first full day of 2016.

You see, I had just flown back to NYC after a week long vacation with my family, and had come down with a cold. And not just the sniffles, we're talking a cough, aching joints, general discomfort, headaches—essentially everything that is the worst— and on top of that, I boarded a plane, which seemed to magnify the acuteness of my symptoms. So, naturally the very first thing I did when I got home was draw myself a piping hot bath. But, to up the ante, I broke out Roques O' Neil Therapie Protect Bath & Body Oil ($58; roquesoneil.com) which is packed with antiviral, anti-fungal, and antiseptic essential oils to help combat the worst of the worst cold and flu symptoms.

This particular oil contains lemon myrtle, which helps with respiratory symptoms and supports the immune system, pine, which reduces phlegm and inflammation, eucalyptus, which acts as a decongestant, ginger and pepper to warm, peppermint to reduce fever, and lavender and tangerine, to soothe and fortify your defenses. And that's not even the full list. But, besides that, the combination isn't a heady, overpowering, but the perfect fresh and uplifting smell that you probably need when you're feeling a little, let's face it, blue and disgusting.

Prior to my bath I honestly thought that I would feel a little better after spirits-wise and not much else, but low and behold, I could actually breathe when I emerged from my second most favorite place in my apartment. But, that wasn't all. I decided to really put my faith in Therapie by also indulging in their Comfort Warming Rub ($30; roquesoneil.com), which is basically magic in a little black jar.

Packed with ingredients like arnica for healing, camphor to help with warming and breathing, peppermint to help with decongestion and rosemary to help with respiratory support and circulation, this rub is literally made from the essence of comforting things. Which is probably why a slathering of this delightful gel really improved my already improving ability to breathe. That night, I slept like a baby, and the next day, I didn't even have to take any medication to help with symptoms. So, maybe a bath a day is really what keeps the doctor away.

